From the official Facebook page of Vice Ganda

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) – City Councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang said he will submit a resolution Tuesday against TV host-comedian Vice Ganda for his performance that “mock[ed]” former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte won as mayor of Davao City in the May 12 elections but has been unable to assume office as he is being detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands to face charges of crime against humanity.

Dayanghirang shared his plan to file the resolution declaring the comedian persona non grata in an interview with MindaNews Monday at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“I plan to pass a resolution on Tuesday (tomorrow),” he said, adding the comedian was “treated well by the president, especially during [the] interview.”

Vice Ganda (Jose Marie Viceral in real life), who performed at the Araneta Coliseum last August 8 with Regine Velasquez, drew flak from netizens, saying what he did was “rude” and a form of “mockery.” He also lost thousands of followers on social media.

Vice Ganda did a spin on the popular “nothing beats a jet two holiday” meme in Tiktok with lines alluding to Duterte’s campaign promise – which he later said was just a joke – to ride a jetski to the contested Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea and plant the national flag there.

The comedian also mentioned “unlimited water bombing from Chinese vessels” and “a free trip to the Hague by the ICC” as well as “promo applies to DDS only.”

“Nothing beats a jet ski holiday, right now from Manila to the West Philippine Sea via jetski. Get unlimited water bombing from Chinese vessels and a free trip to The Hague by the ICC (International Criminal Court). Promo applies to DDS (diehard Duterte Squad) only. Pinklawans and BBMs are prohibited. Huwag niyo akong subukan, mga pu****i** niyo (Don’t try my patience, you [curse]),” Vice Ganda said.

There were those who defended the “It’s Showtime” host, saying what he said was part of freedom of speech and expression.

Dayanghirang, however, posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that “freedom of expression … must never cross into disrespect and mockery of leaders who have served our nation.”

He said that “as Filipinos, we are raised with respect for elders, valuing a person’s dignity, and recognizing public service… especially in the age of social media and entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte dismissed the “resolution” declaring Vice Ganda persona non grata in Davao City and circulated on social media as a baseless and attention-seeking stunt.

He said the city council has more urgent concerns to attend to than addressing “cheap insults and distasteful jokes made for clout.” (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)