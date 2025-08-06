DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Aug) — Councilor Jessica M. Bonguyan expressed her dismay on the delayed construction of the Ma-a Flyover project, saying that it “seems to have no end in sight.”

The Ma-a flyover project photographed in September 2024. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Bonguyan, the chairperson of the committee on public works, said in her privilege speech during the council’s regular session on Tuesday that the two-year delayed project “has now become a source of daily stress and frustration for our community.”

“Thousands are stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, wasting fuel and time, and arriving late to work, school, and important appointments,” she said.

“This is not a construction delay; it’s a public grievance,” Bonguyan stressed.

During the Davao Press and Security Press Corps media briefing at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, reporters shared that when they visited the Ma-a Flyover project, they did not see any ongoing construction.

But Dean Ortiz, spokesperson of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region XI, pointed out that the construction is only done during night until dawn.

“We do not want to add insult to injury that will cost more traffic, especially during peak hours,” he said, adding that they “do not want to be a cause of vehicle build-up” in the area.

Ortiz said that they are working upon the recommendation of the City Transport and Traffic Management Board to work only at night.

Ortiz admitted that the construction of the upper portion of the flyover will resume in September upon arrival of the railings, as relayed by the contractor.

As of the moment, he said the DPWH is concreting the northbound portion of the flyover, which forms part of the widening phase of the project, Ortiz added.

Although concreting remains in the southbound portion, Ortiz said the DPWH’s main target now is to prioritize the acquisition of the four properties which is causing the delay of construction.

At 82.5% completion, Ortiz reiterated that the flyover will be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

Bonguyan urged the city council to “convene as a Committee of the Whole” to formally inquire the status of the flyover.

“The goal is not to blame, but to ensure better coordination, regular public updates, and the swift, safe completion of a project that directly impacts thousands of lives,” she added. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)