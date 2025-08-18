DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 August) – The Balangay City High Performing Arts of Mati City and the Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble of Bislig, both champions of Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan in the past and first and second prize winners this year, admit to facing fiscal struggles.

Jason Alas, Balangay City High’s contingent manager, shared with MindaNews on Sunday the pressure their group felt in this year’s competition, citing the need to maintain their previous title and other awards.

Balangay City High Performing Arts emerged champion of the 2025 Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Festival, scoring back-to-back wins in the open category since 2024. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

“Especially because we got all of last year’s special awards, including the championship, so everything should be smooth and better than our last Kadayawan,” he added in Cebuano.

Balangay City High won one million pesos in cash as first prize winner, 150 medals, and a plaque for the championship and minor awards, best in music, and Pocari Sweat best street dance.

First prize winners Balangay City High Performing Arts of Mati City. Contributed photo by ALI CASTAÑAGA

Sindac on the other hand, won PhP 500,000 and a plaque as second placer, Best in Artistic Design, and Best in Choreography.

Alas stressed the huge role of the entire Mati community in sending them to the stage, and being an inspiration in their performance.

He later described their ensemble as inspired by the bountiful and breathtaking views of Mati’s oceans, serving as livelihood for the people.

Participating in Kadayawan cost them over a million pesos. Transporting them and their props from Mati City to Davao, 148 kilometers away, was a major issue.

Unhindered by an almost six-hour trip from Mati to Davao City to transport their massive musical instruments, Balangay City High Performing Arts won the Best in Music award. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

“Look at the size of props, you cannot imagine all that fitting in three ten-wheeler trucks, but we have no choice. The city couldn’t provide us with another vehicle, but they did provide us with fuel,” he said.

The Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble of Bislig City, a three-time champion (2019, 2022 and 2023) is back on the festival stage after a one-year break.

The Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble showcased their award-winning costumes, bagging the Best Artistic Design award during the 2025 Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Richard Tamayo, Sindac Anib’s spokesperson, told MindaNews hours before the Indak-Indak that aside from the concept, their performance will exude the same energy unleashed in their three consecutive wins.

Nevertheless, he shared similar problems with the Balangay delegation. Transporting 170 individuals from Bislig City on a five-hour ride across 205 kilometers was a huge struggle and cost up to 800,000 pesos.

He added that they were able to gather funds from the Andres Soriano College and donations, and the city government pledged support but “it has not yet been released.”

Despite the issues, however, both groups mirrored each other, saying they carry the same determination and passion that led them to winning championship titles.

The two also attested that their participation has always been a risk due to the expenses.

“For us to appear in Kadayawan, it’s always a gamble. But the reason I push for joining Kadayawan is for the young performers. I want them to join and experience this prestigious event,” Alas explained.

When asked about other competitors, Alas and Tamayo shared similar sentiments stating that they wouldn’t be participating if they came unprepared. (Erl Jewish Durango / MindaNews)