Police BGen Marcial Mariano P. Magistrado IV pays final respects at the wake of Pat. Jankent Tuazon in Loreto, Agusan del Sur, on Thursday. Photo by Caraga Pulis 13 PIO

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 15 August) — The regional police director of Caraga Region on Thursday paid tribute to a police officer who died days after being electrocuted while serving a search warrant in Barobo, Surigao del Sur on July 25.

BGen Marcial Mariano P. Magistrado IV visited the wake for Patrolman Jankent Tuazon at his home in Barangay Magaud, Loreto, Agusan del Sur to honor his sacrifice.

Magistrado offered financial assistance to the dead policeman’s family and assured them of the organization’s support.

He said the police force in Caraga will always remember Tuazon’s legacy.

Around 8 a.m. on July 25, Tuazon went to Barangay Bahi in Barobo to serve Search Warrant No. 2025-41 against an alias “Luisa” for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

While carrying out the knock-and-announce procedure, Tuazon came into contact with an electrified metal fence, which caused him to be electrocuted and lose consciousness.

He was rushed to San Francisco Doctors Hospital, where he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia secondary to electrocution. Later, he was transferred to Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center – Butuan, where doctors determined that he had hypoxic encephalopathy secondary to post-cardiac arrest caused by electrocution.

On August 4, Magistrado and other police officials visited Tuazon at the hospital to award him the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting (Medal of the Gallant Wounded) and extend financial assistance to his family.

At 6:44 p.m. on August 10, Tuazon suffered cardiac arrest at the intensive care unit of ACE Medical Center and was declared dead at 7:19 p.m. He was 28.

Tuazon, a member of the 1301st Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 13, entered the Philippine National Police on October 15, 2018.

“Patrolman Tuazon embodied the true spirit of service—fearless in the face of danger, unwavering in his commitment to the law, and deeply devoted to protecting our people. His courage will forever inspire us, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Lt Col Lozada, officer-in-charge of RMFB 13, said in a statement posted on the “Pulis Serbis Balita” website. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)