COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 14 Aug) — The Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) led the kickoff of the gun ban Thursday morning, coinciding with the start of the election period for the region’s first parliamentary elections.

Police and Marine troopers start implementation of the gun ban in Cotabato City on Thursday (14 August 2025) as the election period begins for the first BARMM parliamentary elections. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The launch event, which began at 7:30 a.m. at the junction of Sinsuat Avenue and Bubong Road in Mother Barangay Tamontaka, also included the establishment of Commission on Elections checkpoints.

“This initiative is a critical step to ensure peace and order throughout the election period,” said Brig. Gen. Jaysen C. de Guzman, PRO-BAR chief.

“Our primary goal is to prevent any form of election-related violence and maintain a secure environment for all citizens as the region prepares to cast its votes,” seconded lawyer Mohammad Nabil Mutia, city election officer who is also supervising the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (SGA-BARMM).

Joining De Guzman and Mutia during the kickoff events were Col. Jibin M. Bongcayao, Cotabato City Police Office (CCPO) director; Col. Michael John C. Mangahis, PRO-BAR Regional Operations Division chief; and Lt. Col. Romulo G. Dimayuga II, commanding officer of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-6 (MBLT-6).

Bongcayao reported that as of 1 p.m. Thursday, “no one dared to violate our gun ban in the city.” (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)