Austrian donor to fund 2 water systems in Tawi-Tawi

In Sitangkai, Tawi-tawi, residents living in water communities called “punduhan” rely only on the rain for their drinking water. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

TAGUM CITY (MindaNews / August 28) — Two water systems will be established in Tawi-Tawi by the end of this year to address freshwater insufficiency in two towns of the province, an official of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said.

Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro, MinDA Deputy Executive Director, said during his presentation at the Mindanao Chamber development workshop Wednesday that the water systems will be installed in Sitangkai and Sibutu towns.

Sitangkai will have a water desalination system, while Sibutu will have a deep ground water system, he said.

In an interview with MindaNews, he said both will be Level III water systems.

The National Economic Development Authority defines Level III water system as one that includes a source, a reservoir, and a piped water distribution network that provides individual household taps.

Its source also has adequate treatment that has passed the national standards for drinking water, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The $10-million dollar solar-powered water systems project will be funded by Adaptation Fund, an Austrian-based agency, Montenegro said.

Hamad Abubakar Jr., president of Tawi-Tawi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in an interview Wednesday that water supply in Tawi-Tawi is difficult, as the only sources are deep wells and rainwater.

The Bangsamoro regional government has provided Sitangkai and Sibutu with large water tank facilities, but residents have to travel for four to six hours to mainland Tawi-Tawi for their water supply if there is no rain, he said.

There were instances that residents were not allowed to travel during bad weather at sea, he said.

Sibutu’s deep well is not always reliable because there are times the people would get saltwater instead of freshwater.

Abubakar said that since Sitangkai is a community with a small land area where most houses are built on the sea, rain is the only source of water. He said a gallon of freshwater costs 20 to 50 pesos.

The lack of freshwater supply in both islands explains the low volume of “agar-agar” that they produce despite being the country’s primary source of the seaweed.

Abubakar said the residents would rather save freshwater for drinking than use it to wash the seaweed to ensure product quality before bringing it to Zamboanga City. From Zamboanga City, the seaweed will be shipped to Cebu where it will undergo quality check, he said.

Meanwhile, Montenegro said the water systems would potentially open a cold chain opportunity for the islands’ seafood products.

The signing of the agreement between the national government and Adaptation Fund is expected by the end of the year. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)