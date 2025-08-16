ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 16 Aug) — The three illegal recruiters arrested in the alleged human trafficking case here on Aug. 8 have signed a waiver, which thus allows authorities to detain them longer even if they were arrested without a warrant.

Human trafficking victims’ passports being checked after their rescue in Zamboanga City on 8 August 2025. Photo courtesy of ZSBATTF

The three were arrested during an inter-agency operation at Hji. Taha Wharf in Barangay Baliwasan here that led to the rescue of 38 human trafficking victims, including four minors, according to Vashnel Carredo, of the Zamboanga Sea-Based Anti-Trafficking Task Force (ZSBATTF). They were aboard a wooden-hulled vessel bound for Taganak Island in Tawi-Tawi, he added.

Taganak Island, the biggest of the Turtle Islands, is situated close to Malaysia, only about 35 kilometers from Sandakan, the second largest city in Sabah.

Carredo said the three arrested individuals—Maejoy Bernaldes, Liezyl Bulosan, and Emily Moral—waived their rights under Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, which outlines the deadlines for bringing the arrested persons to proper judicial authorities within required time (12 hours for light offenses, 18 hours for offenses with correctional penalties, and 36 hours for offenses with afflictive or capital penalties). Arresting officials who cannot meet the deadline will face penalties.

But Carredo said that the detained persons must also be informed of the reason for their detention and allowed to consult with a lawyer at any time upon request.

The violation is said to be against Republic Act No. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended by RA No. 10364 also known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012. Should the prosecutor file a case and cite the section of the law violated, the case is “nonbailable,” said Carredo.

He said that preliminary investigation on the trafficking case “must be completed within 15 days of the arrest.”

Carredo said the case will proceed based on the evidence gathered by law enforcement agencies.

According to RA No. 10364, human trafficking is the act of recruiting, transporting, transferring, or keeping people—whether or not they agree—within or across borders, using threats, force, coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, abuse of power, or taking advantage of their vulnerability. It can also involve giving or receiving money or benefits to control another person. The purpose is to exploit them, which may include prostitution, sexual exploitation, forced labor, slavery, servitude, or the removal and sale of organs.

The three alleged illegal recruiters are now detained at Police Station 11, Carredo said. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)