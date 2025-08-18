CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 18 August) — Robbie Pamisa, a volunteer at a local support group for persons with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), did not think that a political decision made a thousand miles away, in Washington D.C. could affect him and thousands of persons living with HIV in the country.

US President Donald Trump gradually dismantled the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for alleged wasteful spending and in July this year finally disbanded the agency, cutting off millions of dollars to support and fund HIV prevention, treatment and care programs throughout the world including the Philippines.

An NGO worker in Cagayan de Oro fixes the slide on HIV/AIDS situation in the Philippines. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Pamisa, an HIV-negative who volunteers at Kagay-an Plus, an organization that helps monitor the health condition of persons living with HIV in this city, said the decision to cut off support to the Philippine AIDS prevention programs impacted their organization.

He said the group had to close their office, scrimp on operation expenses and stop some of their prevention programs and forced them to look for alternative sources of funds.

“We are worried for those who want to seek treatment at the hospitals. Many are poor and spurned by their families because of the stigma. Where will they get transportation money?” Pamisa said.

June Erika Obsioma of the Department of Health in Region 10 said 4,007 persons living with HIV have been recorded in region 10 since 1991 and 1,527 of them reside in Cagayan de Oro.

Obsioma said 178 new HIV cases were recorded from January to March in Region 10, making Northern Mindanao, especially Cagayan de Oro a “hotspot” for AIDS infection in the country. The DOH estimates there are 252,800 Filipinos living with HIV vin the Philippines in 2025.

The DOH provides free antiretroviral therapy (ART) in all hospitals in the country. The ART is a combination of HIV medicines daily, monthly or every other month to all HIV positive persons.

The World Health Organization states that HIV treatment “involves the use of combined antiretroviral therapy to effectively suppress the viral load, preserve (or improve) immune function and reduce the risk of opportunistic infections and cancers commonly associated with HIV.”

Through programs like the US President Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the USAID had been contributing US$34.7 million to support Philippines’ response to the HIV/AIDS , which has one of the fastest infection rates in Asia.

Dr. Stella Flores, coordinator for Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc Protects (PSFI PROTECTS) said the money from USAID is funneled to the Global Fund to defeat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria worldwide, which in turn uses it to support AIDS program in the Philippines.

Flores estimates that USAID funds for AIDS prevention program amounted to 30 percent of the money spent to prevent, monitor and treat all Filipinos living with HIV.

Flores said the impact of the withdrawal of support from USAID would be felt in the prevention programs and daily needs of those still in treatment.

“A 30-reduction of funds is like being hit by a tsunami. That is the reason all support groups are scrambling to find alternative sources of funds,” Flores said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)