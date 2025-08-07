DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 August) — Seven graduates from the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) were among the topnotchers in the computer-based food technologists licensure examination held on Aug 14 and 15.

Marbie A. Entero, 2nd placer.

Being computer-based, results were released immediately after the last day of the examination, according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

A total of 586 out of 931 examinees passed.

Given by the Board of Food Technology, the exam was held simultaneously in the National Capital Region; in the cities of Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian; and in the municipality of Rosales in Pangasinan.

Leading UPMin’s batch of topnotchers is Marbie A. Entero, who ranked second with a rating of 87.25%.

The other UPMin topnotchers are Mohammad T. Mamoribid, 6th, with a rating of 86.25%; Heart P. Beldad and Jedidiah Beatrx L. Pasco shared the 7th spot at 86.00%; Jan Razz D. Awid placed 9th with 85.50%; while Mely Mariz S. Amargo and Xelah Joy S. Policher placed 10th with 85.25%.

Entero, in an interview with MindaNews on Wednesday, said it was “unexpected” that she would be among the topnotchers because of the difficulty of the exam.

As an assistant professor at the department of food science and chemistry in UPMin, she said she was under extra pressure since some of her former students simultaneously took the exam with her.

“I want to use this to inspire my students that they can do it,” she said, adding that the exam proved the competence of the professors of UPMin.

Despite this, her self-doubts, and the support of her family and students have been her motivations to rigorously prepare for the exam.

She advised her students that when preparing for the exam, “aim to be a topnotcher, not just merely to pass the exam.”

“We have to give back to the community. They have to be competent enough to make sure that the food they produce is safe,” Entero said, referring to the UPMin exam passers.

She said that responsible use of AI tools helped her prepare for the exam, as well as with the help of the review center she enrolled in.

Entero said one of her “study buddies” was Mely Mariz S. Amargo, her former student and among the topnotchers.

Under the category of “25 or more takers,” UPMin ranked second with a rating of 97.56% for having 40 passers out of 41 examinees.

UP Diliman took the lead at 100% with 40 takers. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)