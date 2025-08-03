Marihata, Surigao del Sur. Courtesy of GoogleMaps

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) – Three individuals, including a suspected motorcycle thief, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Antipolo, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur on Friday last week.

The suspects were identified as alias “Tantan,” 19; alias “Ian,” 25; and alias “Edgar,” 54. “Tantan” and “Edgar” are residents of Marihatag, while “Ian” hails from neighboring Cagwait town.

Recovered during the sting operation were about 40 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱272,000 and various drug paraphernalia.

The joint anti-drug operation was carried out around 6p.m. by the Surigao del Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Provincial Police Office, in coordination with Marihatag Police Station and provincial office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police said one of the suspects is on the watchlist for being linked to motorcycle theft incidents in Tandag City, where at least seven such cases were recorded from January to July 2025.

Major Magdalino G. Pimentel Jr. of the PNP Provincial Intelligence Unit said the suspects had been under surveillance for weeks after intelligence linked them to both illegal drug operations and motorcycle theft in the province.

They will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Authorities are also coordinating with Tandag City police in relation to the cases of motorcycle theft.

“This operation is proof that law enforcement will relentlessly track down those who peddle illegal drugs and engage in other crimes,” Provincial Police Director Col. Jeffrey Lawrence Mauricio said. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)