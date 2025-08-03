Lanao del Sur map courtesy of Google Maps

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 9 August) – Three suspected members of the ISIS-inspired Dawlah Islamiyah were killed and three others were arrested after a six-hour gun battle with government forces in Barangay Lamin, Lumbayanague, Lanao del Sur.

A report from the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO – BAR) said joint police and military personnel went to the area to serve arrest warrants on the suspects, who were charged with murder and homicide before the Regional Trial Court in Marawi City. The murder cases recommended no bail.

But as the government troops approached, they were met with gunfire, leading to an extended firefight that began at 1 a.m. and subsided around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

After the encounter site was cleared, authorities confirmed that three suspects—Mohammad Nasif Pangandama (alias Anwar Rahman), Rahma, and Abdullah Midtuon—were killed.

Three others were arrested – Fahad Sarip Maruhom (alias Abu Zacaria), Norhan Kamid (alias Al Wala), and Asnawi Abdullah.

One soldier was wounded in the clash but was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators recovered several weapons and materials from the scene, including M16 and M4A1 rifles, a homemade M79 grenade launcher, a rocket-propelled grenade, hand grenades, and two black flags with ISIS markings. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)