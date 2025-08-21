COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 04 August) — Twenty-one soldiers from the 6th Infantry Battalion have been temporarily relieved of their duties following the death of a new recruit after the “reception rites” at the battalion headquarters in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on July 30.

The move is part of the ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Private Charlie Patigayon of Kolambungan, Lanao del Norte. Initially, the 6th Infantry Division reported that Patigayon died from kidney failure, according to their spokesperson, Lt. Colonel Roden Orbon. He was rushed to the Notre Dame Hospital in Cotabato City and died on July 31.

Despite the initial report, the 6th ID is continuing its investigation into the circumstances behind Patigayon’s death.

“There is an ongoing internal investigation and the family has requested for an autopsy,” he said.

At the wake of 22-year old Private Charlie Patigayon of Kolambugan in Lanao del Norte. His death in the aftermath of the “reception rites” on July 30 is under investigation. Photo courtesy of 6th Infantry Division

Of the 21 relieved personnel, two are officers: a commanding officer and an executive officer with the ranks of first and second lieutenant. The remaining 19 are members of the platoon who were present during the reception rites.

According to Orbon, 6th ID Commander MGen. Donald Gumiran has ordered a meticulous investigation. He assured that those found to have committed a violation would be charged and dismissed from service. They will also face administrative and civil cases if it is proven that the young soldier was subjected to maltreatment.

Patigayon had recently completed his candidate soldier course at Camp O’Donnelle in Capas, Tarlac. His grieving family noted that after several months of basic military training, he died just before he was able to serve. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)