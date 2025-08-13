GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 21 Aug) — At least 13 mayors in Mindanao have signed the demand for full transparency, accountability and justice involving the controversial flood control projects in the country, which allegedly reeks of corruption.

The Iligan City River Esplanade, a flood control project near the mouth of the Mandulog River, where many perished during Tropical Storm “Sendong” in December 2011. It is now a place for exercise and relaxation for many Iliganons. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

The demand was initiated by the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG) and signed by 54 mayors, three vice mayors, a congressman and a vice governor in different parts of the country as of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“We, the undersigned Mayors for Good Governance, stand firmly with the Filipino people in demanding the truth, accountability, and justice behind the massive corruption allegations in flood control and other infrastructure projects, including the reported collusion between government officials and favored contractors,” their statement reads.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address last July 28, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the investigation of ₱350 billion worth of flood control projects.

“Kitang-kita ko na maraming proyekto para sa flood control ay palpak at gumuho at ’yung iba, guni-guni lamang,” Marcos said.

Calling out systemic misuse of public funds, he exposed how public works have been turned into a network of “kickbacks, initiatives, errata, SOP, for the boys,” which are terms referring to corrupt practices.

“Kaya sa mga nakikipagsabwatan upang kunin ang pondo ng bayan at nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating mga mamamayan, mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino,” the President said.

The M4GG stressed that “as local leaders on the frontlines of disaster response, we welcome this move and fully support the pursuit of justice.”

The group demanded from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and all concerned national government agencies the immediate and full disclosure of all project details as well as the names of contractors and politicians responsible for these multi-billion-peso projects funded by the taxpayers.

Last August 11, Marcos disclosed that 20% of the total ₱545-billion budget for flood control projects was awarded to only 15 contractors.

The M4GG noted that flood control projects have existed for decades, “but over the past years, corruption in these projects has become more alarming, pervasive, and systematic.”

“Our position is clear: full transparency and genuine accountability now. Those who have stolen public funds must face the full force of the law. Once proven guilty, politicians and bureaucrats must not only be removed from office, but also prosecuted and jailed,” they said.

The M4GG includes Mayors Benjamin Magalong of Baguio City, Vico Sotto of Pasig City and Joy Belmonte of Quezon City.

Those who signed the M4GG statement from Mindanao are mayors Sitti Djala Hataman of Isabela City, Basilan; Edreluisa Calonge of Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay; Roberto Uy Jr. of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte; Jason John Joyce of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; and Ruel Molina of Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The others are mayors Marissa Manigsaca of Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte; Paolo Evangelista of Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Angeles Carloto of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte; Ali Sumandar of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur; Juan Paolo Lopez of Madrid, Surigao del Sur; Leonard Escobillo of Tampakan, South Cotabato; Juanito Inojales of Governor Generoso, Davao Occidental; and Joel Ventura of Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Vice Mayor Rommel Arnado of Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, a former mayor of the town and founding M4GG convenor, also signed the statement.

Mindanao has 430 municipalities, 33 cities and 28 provinces as of March 31, 2025, data from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) showed.

In total, 48 mayors across the country signed the statement.

The country counts a total of 149 cities, 1,493 municipalities and 82 provinces, according to the DILG. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)