ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 12 Aug) — The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) intercepted and apprehended Friday last week off Basilan a motorized fishing vessel with undocumented tobacco products.

The confiscated M/L Sea Bird carrying ₱16.4 million worth of tobacco products. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Naval Command

The tobacco products were valued at ₱16,439,542, according to Lt. Chester Ross Cabaltera, public affairs officer of WMNC, which used to be the Naval Forces Western Mindanao.

Cabaltera said five crew members were on board M/L Sea Bird with a “substantial quantity of assorted tobacco products,” all without the necessary legal documentation.

He explained that the crew members’ action constitutes violations of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, relevant regulations of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Executive Order No. 245 or the Amended Rules and Regulations Governing the Exportation and Importation of Leaf Tobacco and Tobacco Products, and directives of the National Tobacco Administration, including Memorandum Circular No. 03, Series of 2004.

“This successful operation demonstrated our unyielding resolve to protect the nation’s maritime borders against smuggling and other illicit activities. Our sailors and marines remain steadfast in safeguarding our seas for the security and economic welfare of the Filipino people,” said Capt. Hilarion Cesista, acting commander of the WMNC.

The tobacco products seized are 12 master cases of Fort Menthol (white) valued at ₱687,600; 101 master cases of New Aris Red valued at ₱5,787,300; 49 master cases of Astro White valued at ₱2,807,700; 90 master cases of New Orleans Red valued at ₱5,157,000; 30 master cases of Champion Mild Menthol valued at ₱1,719,000; and 27 reams of Fort Menthol White that cost ₱30,942.

The seized vessel, Cesista said, is worth ₱250,000.

The Navy’s operating units turned over the items to the Bureau of Customs. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)