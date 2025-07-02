ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 2 July) — Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso began his term on a cleaning spree at the city public market on Tuesday where he personally led a team in clearing the mess, sweeping the area with water and soap.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso leads the cleaning at the Zamboanga City Public Market on his first day in office on Tuesday (1 July 2025). Photo courtesy of the Zamboanga City Public Information Office

The program was part of the Limpio Ciudad (Clean City) initiative of his administration’s first term focused on revitalizing public spaces and reinforcing order and environmental responsibility through collaboration between the local government and the community.



The new mayor, speaking in Chavacano, appealed to market occupants to take care of the public market by helping one another and working with the local government in keeping the market clean.



While there are public markets in most barangays, the Zamboanga City Public Market in Magay Street is the biggest of them all.



Olaso, who served three terms as congressional representative of the city’s first district before becoming mayor, personally took the time to hold the hose and carefully sprinkled water over the market grounds, showing both initiative and genuine concern for cleanliness and public safety as other city officials watched him in awe.





The Limpio Ciudad flagship campaign was met by people with satisfaction as the mayor walked through the market aisles, inspecting stalls and speaking with vendors.



“Ta pedi yo como un nuevo alcalde de ciudad, cuida kita con el de aton public market. Todo maga vivientes man ayudahan kita todo (As your new city mayor, I am asking you to take good care of our public market. Let us help one another),” the mayor said.



The Limpio Ciudad campaign, which also called for the appointments of new local officials, saw the designation of former mayor Celso Lobregat as the new executive secretary to the mayor.



Earlier, Olaso met the city department heads till late night for a thorough discussion of the manner of execution of government policies and programs and effective delivery of essential services to the people of Zamboanga. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)