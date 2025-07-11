KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 11 July) – Officials here urged tourists to visit this city and experience the 26th edition of the T’nalak Festival, which formally opened on Friday, July 11, with a civic-military parade at the main streets of this city, the provincial capital of South Cotabato and the seat of government of Region 12 or Soccsksargen region.

The T’nalak Festival will culminate on July 18, the 59th foundation anniversary of South Cotabato.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. opened the week-long celebrations banging on the gong at the South Cotabato Sports Complex.

“This festival is in celebration of the sacrifices of our ancestors to build a better future, which our province is now reaping. Our generation and the future generation must celebrate our foundation anniversary as a way of showing gratitude to their sacrifices,” he said in Filipino.

One of the floats at the civic-military parade for the grand opening of the 26th T’nalak Festival and 59th Foundation anniversary of South Cotabato in Koronadal City on Friday, 11 July 2025. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Tamayo attributed the peace and progress being experienced by the province to the unity among the Lumads (Indigenous Peoples), Christians and Muslim forged several decades ago.

The T’nalak Festival features not just the cultural heritage of the different tribes in South Cotabato but also promotes food and tourism spots in the province, which is composed of this component city and 10 other towns.

This year’s theme is “Empowering generations with integrity and vibrancy. Building a future that fuels economic growth and posterity.”

Keynote speaker Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez of the second congressional district of South Cotabato, described the T’nalak Festival as “a vibrant celebration of our shared identity, rich traditions, and enduring cultural heritage.”

“This annual festival reminds us of our roots, unites us in diversity, and renews our commitment to preserve the honor and the legacy of those who came before us. The T’nalak Festival is more than just a celebration. It is a living expression of heritage,” he said.

Through harmonious blend of art, music, and dance, the T’nalak Festival reflects unity in diversity and showcases the creativity and the resilience South Cotabateños, especially the indigenous peoples who are at the heart of this tradition, he said.

“As we celebrate a century-old tradition through this festival, may we continue to embody the true spirit of T’nalak, one of resilience, unity and vibrant hope. Just like the intricate weaving of the iconic T’nalak, may we never lose sight of our colorful dreams and aspiration as a community,” he said.

South Cotabato is being promoted as the “Land of the Dreamweavers,” originating from the T’nalak weaving tradition of the Tboli ethnic group in Lake Sebu town.

The festival was named after T’nalak, a handwoven colorful cloth made from Abaca fibers by Tboli women.

Aside from the civic-military parade, float and thematic dance competitions treated the thousands who witnessed the opening day festivities.

Live bands, food crawl, drinks and the bahay kubos competing for the best are among some that can be enjoyed by merrymakers along the city’s main Alunan Avenue until the culmination on July 18. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

