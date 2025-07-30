UPDATED

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 30 July) — Pre-emptive evacuations were implemented along the coastal areas of Poblacion in Tandag City in anticipation of a minor tsunami caused by the magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

Rescuers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Tandag City help residents board a truck to bring them to the Provincial Sports Complex on Wednesday (30 July 2025) for the city’s pre-emptive evacuation after PHIVOLCS announced that areas facing the Pacific Ocean may be at risk of ‘minor sea-level disturbance’ as a result of the magnitude 8.7 quake off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia. Photo courtesy of Tandag City CDRRMO

The “minor sea-level disturbance,” according to PHIVOLCS, is expected to impact many parts of the country, including Surigao del Sur and seven other provinces in Mindanao’s east coast facing the Pacific Ocean.

In Davao City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that no tsunami waves were observed, even during the time the first waves of less than one-meter high are expected to arrive, between 1:20 and 2:40 p.m.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), reported on its Facebook page that the sea in activity Davao City remained generally “calm” to “light seas” as it underwent an ongoing low tide during that time range.

CDRRMO administrative officer Lyndon Ancajas said in a text to MindaNews before noon that there was no call for evacuation issued for Davao City residents.

But in Tandag, Alex Arana, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, confirmed that residents, particularly from Barangay Rosario, have already been evacuated to higher grounds at the Provincial Sports Complex, where they will remain until the situation normalizes.

The coastal areas in Tandag City extend from Barangay Rosario to Barangay San Antonio, where residents live in higher areas, Arana noted. Local disaster councils in the coastal towns of Surigao del Sur are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared for any eventualities.

The Department of Education’s Division Office, Arana said, suspended classes in schools near the coastal areas of the province early Wednesday morning as a precaution.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an advisory, warning that coastal areas facing the Pacific Ocean could experience tsunami waves under one meter, expected to arrive between 1:20 and 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. While the tsunami is considered minor, it is expected to last for several hours, PHIVOLCS said.

Following the earthquake in Russia, Surigao del Sur Governor Johnny T. Pimentel, in a Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Advisory No. 05, Series of 2025, instructed mayors in the province to implement safety protocols for residents in coastal areas due to the expected “minor sea-level disturbance.”

Pimentel’s advisory emphasized ensuring zero casualties in the province.

As the PDRRMC chairman, he urged city and municipal mayors to monitor the situation closely, activate Emergency Preparedness Protocols (EPP), set up 24/7 Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), and submit situation reports to the PDRRMO and Office of Civil Defense Caraga for additional support if necessary.

In Surigao del Norte, Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers has directed all local government units to implement precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents across the province.

The governor has ordered all Municipal and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (M/CDRRMOs) to monitor the situation and take appropriate actions closely. Local authorities are urged to remain vigilant as the situation continues to develop.

In his order, Barbers advised the public to stay away from the beach and coastal areas until the cancellation of the advisory, avoid going to the shoreline to watch the waves, and remain vigilant and follow updates from official government sources.

Dinagat Islands Vice Gov. Geraldine Ecleo, meanwhile, suspended sea travel to and from the islands until the tsunami advisory is lifted.

In a separate advisory, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced through its official Facebook page that all PPA Port Management Offices (PMOs) in high-risk provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have been instructed to suspend passenger embarkation and disembarkation, as well as cargo handling on Wednesday until further notice from PHIVOLCS.

The order of Ecleo, who is currently officer-in-charge of the office of the governor, also suspended work and classes in schools along the province’s coastal areas.

In Davao del Sur, Gov. Yvonne R. Cagas, who acts as PDRRMC chair, ordered the suspension of classes in coastal areas in the municipalities of Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Sulop, Malalag, and Digos City “as a precautionary measure and in the interest of public safety.”

She said the Provincial Emergency Operation Center “has been placed under red alert status, ensuring 24/7 monitoring, coordination, and response readiness.” (Chris V. Panganiban, with reports from Razl EJ Teman, Ivy Marie Mangadlao, and H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)