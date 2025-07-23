TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) — The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Surigao del Sur, in coordination with the Department of Health – Center for Health Development Caraga, has officially confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed case of mpox in the province.

In a statement issued by Dr. Oscar M. de Jesus Jr., provincial health officer, the patient sought medical consultation at a local health facility after exhibiting symptoms, including rashes, fever, fatigue, and sore throat.

Clinical evaluation further revealed a recent travel history to areas with confirmed mpox cases, prompting immediate testing. The patient was immediately isolated and is currently under appropriate medical care, De Jesus said.

Following the confirmation, the PHO, in collaboration with the DOH and the concerned local government units, initiated comprehensive contact tracing. All identified close contacts of the patient have been traced and are under close health monitoring, De Jesus said.

He urged the public to stay calm, remain vigilant, and continue observing minimum public health standards, such as frequent handwashing and wearing face masks, particularly when experiencing symptoms of illness.

“We advise individuals who experience symptoms suggestive of monkeypox—including fever, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, or fatigue—to immediately seek medical evaluation at the nearest health facility,” De Jesus said.

The PHO is currently implementing all necessary measures to manage and contain the case.

Authorities also warned against the spread of misinformation, emphasizing the importance of verified information to avoid causing unnecessary alarm and urging the public to remain calm and observe preventive measures. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)