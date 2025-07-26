KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 26 July) – South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. has been unanimouslly re-elected president of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), serving another term until 2028.

Tamayo is serving his third and last term as governor.

He thanked his fellow governors for reelecting him.

“This renewed mandate is not just a personal honor – it is a shared responsibility to work harder for our provinces and to uplift the lives of every Filipino,” he said.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., re-elected as President of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) until 2028. Photo from Gov. Tamayo’s FB account

“I reaffirm my commitment to champion the goals of the league and to represent the voice of the provinces with integrity, unity, and purpose,” he added.

Tamayo, a former three-term mayor of Tupi town before winning the gubernatorial race in 2019, is also the president of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ran in the 2022 presidential race under the PFP.

Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo Cua, was also reelected as LPP chair.

The LPP held its first general assembly and election of officers for 2025 to 2028 on Friday, July 25, at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Quezon City.

Local Governments Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, former governor of Cavite, administered the LPP officials’ oath of office.

Joining the roster of officers are: Pampanga Gov. “Nanay” Lilia G. Pineda as Executive Vice-President; Isabela Gov. Rodito Albano III and Camarines Sur Gov. LRay F. Villafuerte Jr. as Senior Vice-Presidents for Luzon; Gov. Arthur R. Defensor Jr., Senior Vice-President for the Visayas; Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo P. Demery, Senior Vice-President for Mindanao; and, Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry S. Oaminal as Secretary-General.

The members of the National Executive Board (NEB), comprising the regional chairs, selected among the governors of each of the 17 regions are: Apayao Gov. Elias Bulut, CAR; Ilocos Norte Gov. Cecilia A. Marcos, Ilocos Region; Cua, Cagayan Valley; Pineda, Central Luzon; Rizal Gov. Nina Ricci A. Ynares, CALABARZON; Occidental Mindoro Gov. Eduardo B. Gadiano, MIMAROPA; and Villafuerte, Bicol.

In the Visayas, they are Defensor for Western Visayas; Gov. Eugenio Jose V. Lacson for Negros Island Region; Gov. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado for Central Visayas; and Samar Gov. Sharee Ann T. Tan for Eastern Visayas.

The regional chairs from Mindanao are: Zamboanga Sibugay Gov. Dulce Ann K. Hofer for the Zamboanga Peninsula; Oaminal for Northern Mindanao; Gov. Edwin I. Jubahib for Davao Region; Tamayo for SOCCSKSARGEN; Demerey for CARAGA; and Gov. Yshmael I. Sali for BARMM.

Completing the NEB are the four board members-at-large: Isabela’s Albano, Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor, Siquijor Gov. Jake Vincent S. Villa, and Surigao del Sur Gov. Johnny T. Pimentel.

The officers of the LPP were elected from among the members of the NEB. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)