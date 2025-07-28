DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 July) — A local educator has developed a Bagobo Tagabawa language learning module for children in Toril district after finding out that they are not adept at speaking their own language.

Armando N. Blando, school head of Alambre Elementary School, began to address the issue after his community investigation in 2018 confirmed the inability of the Bagobo Tagabawa’s children to speak their own language.

For his contributions to the “advancement and empowerment of IP (Indigenous Peoples) communities,” Blando was among those honored by the Davao Jaycee Senate to receive the 2024 Leaders and Achievers of Davao (LEAD) Awards.

He has been nominated for another award this year, the Civil Service Commission’s 2025 Outstanding Government Workers.

First Day of community literacy program of Bagobo Tagabawa basic language on July 6, with their School Head Armando Blando held at Brgy. Alambre Hall. Apart from the school-based initative, barangay-based imitative is conducted every Saturday for two hours. Photo by Lanie A. Deparroco

Blando told MindaNews that the language module underwent months of development in 2023 and was launched by November that year.

He said he found ways to get the Tagabawa to appreciate their culture. Through the literacy program, “hinay-hinay na sila (magtuon) kay s’yempre ma-practice na man nila,” (they will eventually learn through practice).

He cited bullying and intermarriage of parents as the primary reasons why they are not able to speak the language. He added that the parents of the children are not fluent in speaking the language.

“Mix na ang ilang tribo. So, ang nahitabo, kung aha ka na-belong, Bisaya man lugar na Daliaon Plantation, so ma-bully pod sila kung mag-trinibo sila” (It’s a mixed parentage. Barangay Dalaion Plantacion is predominantly Cebuano so they would be bullied if they speak in their own language).

Blando’s module was inspired by the efforts of Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives (IPMR) and their IP elders in the community where Quezon Elementary School, the school he formerly headed, is located.

Elders and youth of the Bagobo Tagabawa were the primary consultants of the module, with the assistance of barangay officials, and different government agencies.

He said the language learning module he developed caters to students from Grades 1 to 6 from the 11 barangays in Toril, with teachers composed of volunteers and IP personnel of the barangays.

Blando said the module was produced by sheer will, without external funding or sponsorship from government agencies.

According to Blando, Alambre Elementary School has around 130 students, with one-hour classes on the Tagabawa language every Tuesday. Apart from the school-based initative, barangay-based language classes are also held with two-hour sessions every Saturday.

“The mission of this program is to help the youth to preserve their culture and traditions for the next generation. That is the mission of this program. Our mission is to help the youth preserve their culture and traditions,” Blando said.

He added that it is also their objective to help strengthen their Bagobo Tagabawa identity to help them obtain IP scholarships in the future for their college education. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)