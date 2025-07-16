DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 July) — Five youths involved in a brawl at a 7-Eleven branch in Panabo City in Davao del Norte were asked to pay ₱10,000 for the damage they caused, not ₱200,000 as has gone viral on social media.

Lt. Col. Dexter Cuevas, Panabo City Police Station officer-in-charge, told MindaNews Wednesday morning that the altercation, which occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, stemmed from a misunderstanding over “picture-taking.”

Cuevas said the 7-Eleven establishment in Barangay San Pedro, Panabo City agreed for a settlement of ₱10,000—not ₱200,000 as circulated on social media—with the five individuals who caused the damage in the store.

Cuevas declined to identify the individuals involved in the incident, but said that their ages are between 19 and 21. He said two of them were from Tibungco and one from Panacan, Davao City; one from Braulio E. Dujali, Davao del Norte; and one was a transient resident from San Vicente, Panabo City.

“All five were drunk. There was altercation, and trouble erupted,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas said that according to their investigation, the five belong to different groups of friends who were acquainted and had met at various amusement and drinking spots.

A woman, which can be seen in viral videos, became agitated when a woman at a nearby table was taking pictures and laughing, which they perceived as mocking.

Cuevas described it as a scuffle between friends rather than a severely violent confrontation.

The involved individuals were sent home after the investigation, accompanied by their parents.

The settlement will apparently be split among the parties involved, with a potential follow-up meeting at the barangay level soon.

Meanwhile, Facebook “Hoar Knee,” who claimed posting the original video of the scuffle that is now deleted (but has been reposted by many others), apologized for the post, saying it was done “without knowing that it will affect the reputation of the establishment” and requested others to take down the said video.

The 7-Eleven branch at the Anflo Industrial Estate in Panabo posted a notice on its Facebook page: “Our store is a place for fun, social dining and drinking. All rioters vandalizers and persons conducting inappropriate behaviors will be reported to the police immediately. Please drink moderately and responsibly.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)