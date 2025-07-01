DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 July) — Newly elected Councilor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, at 26 years old, appeared not prepared for his temporary role—as acting vice mayor and thus, presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Acting Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II gets a coaching from the secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Charito Santos, during the first session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod he presided Tuesday (1 July 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

His uncle Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, the elected vice mayor after a term as mayor, is now acting mayor of Davao City. The elected mayor, former President Rodrigo Duterte (Baste’s father and Rigo’s grandfather), is now detained at The Hague in the Netherlands after he was arrested for crimes against humanity for his controversial war on drugs.

Rigo was thus thrust into a position he did not sign up for. Before running as councilor, he was chief of staff of his father, Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte.

On Tuesday afternoon, he presided over the session of the city council, with what appeared to be his script printed on several pages of paper laid down on the table to his left, and his phone on his right, which he would use during lulls, scrolling, texting.

Most of the time, the secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Charito Santos, would approach to coach him, often pointing at the script.

Most of the things Rigo had to say—like the checking of attendance, presenting the agenda, calling other councilors who wish to go to the podium to speak—all were being read from the script.

He frequently glanced at and relied heavily on cues from Santos, even during routine motions and approvals, resulting in delayed proceedings.



At times, he failed to use the gavel.



He mumbled or mispronounced words, suggesting nervousness.



But despite the seemingly shaky performance, Duterte received applause after the session.



He let out a sigh of relief as he stepped down from the podium.

When asked by reporters about his performance during the session, he replied: “Siyempre kulbaan. Pero daghan gatabang sa ako, the other councilors, family,” he said.



During the first session, the city council announced the latest list of committee chairpersons and leadership roles for its current term, with the younger councilors taking leadership posts: Sweet Advincula as Floor Leader and Diosdado Mahipus Jr. as Assistant Floor Leader. Former vice mayor Quitain Jr. holds the position of President Pro Tempore.



Rigo would also head the committee on future generations and housing subdivision development under Presidential Decree 957.



Committee on future generations, as defined in the SP house rules, refers to the committee who will take care of “matters relating to addressing the effects of rapid technological development, intergenerational economic opportunity, welfare and social care provision, environmental challenges such as climate change,” among others.



When asked about his priority legislation, he said it will be peace and order. And to continue the platforms he promised last elections, like the healthcare system, education, and housing.” (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)