Acting Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II gets a coaching from the secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Charito Santos, during the first session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod he presided Tuesday (1 July 2025). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 July) — Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II has been officially functioning as acting vice mayor of Davao City since July 1, an official of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

Vicky Sarcena, DILG-Davao City officer, confirmed to MindaNews Friday afternoon that Rigo is mandated to follow DILG Secretary Johnvic Remulla’s order.

The DILG in an order dated July 1 designated Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte as acting mayor, following Section 46(a) of the Local Government Code, which states, “In cases of temporary incapacity, whether physical or legal, the Vice Mayor shall automatically perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Mayor.”

“The Department also designated 1st Ranked Sangguniang Panlungsod Member Rodrigo Duterte II as Acting Vice Mayor. This is pursuant to Administrative Order No. 15, series of 2018, which lays down rules on the temporary filling of vacancies in local elective offices,” according to the same order, which Sarcena cited.

Sarcena stated in a media interview on Monday, June 30, that the highest-ranking city councilor — which is Rigo — will serve as the temporary presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

But she initially said Rigo could not be formally designated as acting vice mayor since Sebastian is the elected vice mayor and is only acting as mayor in the absence of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte who won as mayor.

The former President is presently detained in The Hague, Netherlands on charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court. Duterte made an initial appearance at the ICC on March 14 and is scheduled to again appear during the confirmation of charges hearing on September 23.

The Duterte patriarch was proclaimed winner by the Commission on Elections on May 13, a day after the elections which he won by a landslide. But he has not taken his oath of office and has not submitted his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures.

Asked if this setup will be permanent until 2028, Sarcena replied, “Let’s see, it’s too early to tell. But today, it’s Baste who will act as mayor, and Rigo as acting presiding officer and [acting] vice mayor.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Rigo presided the session of the city council, with what appeared to be his script printed on several pages of paper laid down on the table to his left, and his phone on his right, which he would use during lulls, scrolling and texting.

Most of the time, the secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Charito Santos, would approach to coach him, often pointing at the script.

The city council only had one resolution approved during Rigo’s maiden session – moving regular sessions to 1 p.m. instead of the usual 9:30 a.m.

Reelected councilor Luna Acosta, who filed the resolution, said it was meant “to accommodate the schedules of the different councilors as well as for the exigency purposes to improve legislative efficiency.”

In the last city council, the morning schedule was set by former vice mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., who is now back as first district city councilor.

The last time the regular session was in the afternoon was when Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte led the council from 2019 to June 2022. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)