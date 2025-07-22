SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Norte (MindaNews / 21 July) — The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) has set up a Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the killing of radio broadcaster Erwin Labitad Segovia.

Segovia was shot dead Monday morning along John Bosco Road in Barangay Mangagoy, Bislig City.

The 63-year old Segovia, known as “Boy Pana,” was the host of the radio program “Diritsahan!,” a morning weekday program aired over Barangay Radio 98.1 which addressed social issues, local governance, and community concerns.

A check on the video of his program before he was killed showed that Segovia was discussing complaints from tricycle drivers about the moves of the city government for a plan in the thoroughfares of the city.

Erwin “Boy Pana” Segovia on board his radio booth during his “Diritsahan” program. Segovia was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen as he was driving along Don Bosco Road in Barangay Mangagoy, Bislig City on Monday morning, 21 July 2025. Photo courtesy of Jason Lira

According to police reports, Segovia had just finished his broadcast and was on his way home when two unidentified individuals on a black motorcycle followed him. The gunman opened fire, killing Segovia at the scene. The suspects immediately fled, and police are actively pursuing leads.

Segovia started his radio program at 7 a.m, and ended at around 8:37 a.m.

Former Cantilan mayor Carla Lopez-Pichay who ran and lost in the congressional race to former governor Alexander Pimentel in Surigao del Sur’s second district immediately offered in her social media post a P1 million reward to those who can provide information leading to the killers’ arrest.

Surigao del Sur Govenor Johnny T. Pimentel also offered a P1M reward for the same purpose.

Segovia served as block time host to boost the candidacy of Pichay during the campaign for the May 12, 2025 elections.

She challenged Surigao Governor Pimentl, 2nd district Rep. Pimentel and 1st District Rep. Romeo Momo to ensure the swift capture of Segovia’s killer.

“Your action or inaction will be your performance and legacy as the incumbent officials of the province,” she said.

She also called on the Diocese of Tandag to join her calls to bring justice to all those who were killed in the name of politics.

PTFOMS’ Special Investigation Task Group

The PTFOMS immediately initiated a Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the case.

Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr. of PTFOMS said authorities are working closely with the Philippine National Police Media Vanguards and the Media-Citizen Council in Region 13 to expedite the investigation.

Torres urged the public and media community to remain vigilant and provide any information that could assist the investigation.

“The safety of journalists remains a priority for the government, and justice for victims of media-related violence continues to be a national concern,” Torres said. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger protection for journalists in the country.

In a statement, Col Jeffrey Lawrence Mauricio, newly-installed OIC provincial police director, said SITG Segovia “has already been activated.”



“Let me assure the public that the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office, in close coordination with all local and national law enforcement agencies, has already launched a full-scale, relentless pursuit of those responsible. We will dedicate every resource to identify, apprehend, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly crime. We will not waver, and we will not rest until Boy Segovia’s killers are held fully accountable for their actions under the law,” he said.

Segovia assumed post Monday morning, barely two hours after Segovia was killed.



“I want to be unequivocally clear: I strongly condemn this horrific and cowardly act. There is absolutely no room for such violence in our peaceful communities. Any attempt to silence the free flow of ideas and information through such heinous means is an attack not just on an individual, but on the very fabric of our society and the principles we hold dear. Those who believe they can commit such acts with impunity are gravely mistaken, “ he said.

He urged anyone with information on the killing, “no matter how small or insignificant it may seem,” to immediately report to the nearest police station or contact Bislig City Police Station Hotline Number 0998-598-7359 and SDSPPO Commel 0998-598-7356.

Immediate response

In a statement posted on its social media page, the Bislig City Police said a concerned citizen reported the incident to them, prompting an immediate response from duty patrollers and investigators.

The leader of the Scene Of the Crime Operatives asks residents at the crime scene along Don Bosco Road in Barangay Mangagoy, Bislig City, how radio program host Erwin Segovia (his lifeless body and felled motorcycle behind the police officer) was killed. Photo courtesy of Bislig City Police Station

Upon their arrival at the scene in Purok-3, John Bosco District, Mangagoy, the police found Segovia’s lifeless body beside his black Suzuki Raider motorcycle Segovia, a bullet to his head.

The investigation revealed that two unidentified suspects on a black TMX motorcycle, wearing black jackets, tailed Segovia, the back rider not wearing a helmet.

As the motorcycle approached a more isolated area of John Bosco Road, the back rider fired a gun at close range, hitting Segovia in the head and causing his immediate death. The suspects quickly fled the scene toward Tabon, likely using alternate escape routes.

The Bislig City Police Station classified the incident as a targeted assassination.

“This was not just a shooting—it was a deliberate assault on public order, a direct challenge to the law. We are responding with everything we have. The suspects will soon learn that Bislig City does not tolerate violence, especially not against those who serve the public with truth,” Bislig police chief Lt. Col. Randy Ramos said.



Seven gun attacks since 2009

Since 2009, the province of Surigao del Sur has recorded a total of seven gun attacks involving radio broadcasters. Six of the broadcasters were killed.

Among the victims were Godofredo Linao Jr., who was killed in Barobo town in July 27, 2009; Datu Roy Quijada Gallego in October 14, 2011 in Lianga town; Michael Milo in December 8, 2013 in Tandag City; Apolonio Suan, a provincial board member who hosted a radio program over Real FM in Bislig, who was shot on board his van in July 14, 2016; and Joe Climaco, host of a local TV program that was linked to radio stations, who was killed in August 25, 2016.

Last July 2017, a radio broadcaster in Marihatag town survived a gun attack.

Julito Orillaneda, 35, owner and operator of the dxJB FM, was about to disembark from a tricycle when the gunman on a motorcycle shot him several times, hitting him in the head, neck, face and right arm.

Orillaneda was a hard-hitting radio commentator and staunch critic of Marihatag Mayor Raul Cubil. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews with a report from Queenie Casio)