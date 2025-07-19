LINAMON, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 19 July) – Sixteen towns in Lanao del Norte experienced a power outage starting around 3:45 p.m. Friday after strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by tropical cyclone “Crising” toppled some trees, hitting lateral powerlines and disabling a 69-kV line that connects to the Bagumbayan Substation in Kauswagan town.

Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte. Map courtesy of Google

The power outage hit Balo-i, Matungao, Linamon, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Bacolod, Maigo, Magsaysay, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Nunungan, Kapatagan, Salvador, Sapad, Kolambugan, Tubod, and Baroy.

The blackout occurred ahead of a power interruption scheduled on July 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Roy Secuya, Operations Officer of Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, confirmed the report that a child died Friday evening when a fallen tree hit their residence while the family members were asleep in Barangay Santo Niño, about 20 kilometers southwest of Tubod.

Secura said the Municipal DRRMO of Tubod did not give details in the situation report.

In a phone interview, PDRRMO head Abelisa Manzano said the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis Team is currently assessing damages to houses in Bacolod, Kolambugan and Kapatagan.

“We are still waiting for other reports from the other MDRRMO,” Manzano added.

Sherwin Mañada, general manager of Laneco said power was restored mostly in the western part of the province after an overnight clearing operation.

Mañada said a fallen tree hit a wing van along Taguitic in Kapatagan while traffic was stalled along Barangay Mangga in Kolambugan after a huge tree blocked the national highway.

In Iligan City, a van assigned to the Office of the City Vice Mayor and Sanguniang Panglunsod was damaged after it was hit by a fallen tree while being parked near the legislative building Friday afternoon. No one was reported injured. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)