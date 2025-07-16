GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 16 July) – A police officer is in hot water after he was arrested while in possession of alleged smuggled cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat province, a police official said.

Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. Map courtesy of Google

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office 12 (PRO-12) director, identified the police officer only as alias “Letra,” 40, married.

The suspect is an active personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) assigned at the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur, Ardiente said.

The policeman was arrested along with an alias “Amir” in Barangay Tinumigues, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat around 1:45 a.m. on July 13 while transporting the alleged smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱862,808.40.

The suspects were apprehended at a checkpoint along the national highway on board a Mitsubishi L300 utility vehicle driven by Amir, 45, married, and a resident of Barangay Libutan, Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

In a statement, Ardiente described the arrest of the suspects as “a significant anti-smuggling operation” in the region.

“This operation demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to curbing smuggling and upholding the integrity of our ranks,” the official said.

“We will not tolerate any involvement of our personnel in criminal activities, and we will ensure accountability under the law,” he added.

Ardiente commended the coordinated efforts of the operating units that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The team was composed of the 1st Sultan Kudarat PMFC, 1202nd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12, and the Lambayong Municipal Police Station.

Seized from the suspects’ possession were 21 boxes of Cannon brand cigarettes (1,050 reams) and 48 reams of Fort brand cigarettes, all without legal documentation.

Further inspection led to the recovery of one Glock 17 pistol bearing serial number PNP19488, with a magazine loaded with 12 live ammunition, in the possession of the suspect police officer, Ardiente said.

The inventory and markings of all seized items were conducted at the checkpoint in the presence of the suspects and witnessed by a kagawad of Barangay Tinumigues.

These were brought to the Lambayong municipal police station for documentation and proper disposition.

The suspects would be facing violation of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)