DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/July 31) — The Office of Civil Defense XI said they have not monitored any unusual sea movement across all coastal barangays of the Davao Region since 1:20 p.m. Wednesday following the tsunami alert issued by PHIVOLCS after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake east of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Davao City DRRMO’s monitoring of coastal areas, livestreamed on its Facebook page.

In a text message sent to the media Thursday afternoon, OCD XI information officer Franz Irag said that provincial disaster offices in the Davao Region remained on close monitoring of their respective coastal areas.

“No unusual sea movement is observed in all coastal barangays of the region,” Irag said.

PHIVOLCS lifted the tsunami alert late afternoon Wednesday, following its initial posting in the morning that “coastal areas in the Philippines fronting the Pacific ocean are expected to experience tsunami wave height of less than one (1) meter.”

It added that the first waves were expected to arrive between 1:20 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Irag said that in Davao Occidental, a province-wide suspension of classes was declared for all coastal barangays, while the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (PDRRMOC) was placed under red alert status.

Davao Oriental also raised its PDRRMC (Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center) to red alert, which means to convene its response clusters, and enforced a province-wide suspension of classes in all coastal barangays.

Pre-emptive evacuation of families in selected coastal barangays in Davao Oriental was carried out, though the number of affected families remained under validation.

In Davao de Oro, the PDRRMC coordinated with the Department of Education to suspend classes in all coastal barangays and worked with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office to release advisories banning coastal-related activities in affected areas and beach resorts.

In Davao City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office coordinated with barangay disaster councils for close monitoring of coastal areas and issued advisories prohibiting swimming, fishing, and other coastal activities.

No unusual sea movement was reported in Davao City during the monitoring period.

The Bureau of Fire Protection XI deployed personnel to assist in coastal monitoring efforts in coordination with city, municipal, and provincial disaster offices.

The Department of Education Davao City Division suspended classes in all coastal barangays within the city.

Davao del Sur likewise declared a suspension of classes in its coastal barangays.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao released a press statement urging the public to stay away from coastal areas, while all stations and sub-stations under its jurisdiction intensified their coastal security patrols.

Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao alerted its units for vessel and asset monitoring and conducted surveillance of coastal areas.

Irag confirmed that no abnormal sea activity was recorded in any coastal barangay in the Davao Region as of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, based on information from local disaster councils, the Philippine Ports Authority, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Island Garden City of Samal barge activities also resumed Wednesday afternoon after sea trips to and from Samal Island and Davao City were suspended around 10 a.m..

The suspension of classes throughout the region were all lifted Thursday. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)