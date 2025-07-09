2 gunrunners arrested in Marawi

Police arrested two suspected gunrunners and seized four high-powered firearms during a buy-bust operations in Marawi City on Tuesday.

Col. Cezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police chief, said the suspects were arrested after they received payment for two M14 and two M16 rifles and ammunition from a police undercover agent.

Cabuhat identified the suspects as Alino Mamor Topaan, 47, and Sadam Sarip Baguan, 38, both residents of Marawi City.

Police arrests 3 former MILF members involved in clashes in Maguindanao

Police in Maguindanao del Sur have arrested three former members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front who were involved in a series of clashes in Rajan Buayan town.

Capt. Argie Eyana, municipal police chief, said two factions of the MILF were involved in the clashes that forced 50 families to flee for their safety.

Eyana said, they have also recovered an M15 rifle and two pistols from the suspects.

NPA killed in Butuan clash

A New People’s Army rebel was killed in a clash with Army troops in Butuan City on Monday.

Lt. Col. Mark Tabon, head of the Army’s 29th Infantry Battalion, said troops were dispatched to Barangay Pianing, Butuan City last Monday after receiving information from residents of the presence of communist rebels in the area.