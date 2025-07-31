MNLF commander shot in Zamboanga del Norte

A 68-year-old commander of the Moro National Liberation Front was killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Sibuco town, Zamboanga del Norte last Wednesday.

Maj. Haran Ulah, Sibuco town police chief, said Asbirin Naing Kalahuddin, leader of the MNLF Snake Camp Muran, was driving his Multica when two men on a motorcycle overtook his vehicle and fired at him.

Ulah said the victim sustained a gunshot wound on his head and died on the spot.

₱12.5M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

Police intercepted a convoy of three vehicles and confiscated 233 cases of smuggled cigarettes with a street value of ₱12.5 million in Luuk town, Sulu last Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen de Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the convoy was making its way to Tuba Putih Village in Luuk when it was intercepted by the police.

De Guzman said the three drivers of the trucks were arrested. One of them was found carrying a caliber.45 pistol with three magazine of ammunition when frisked by the police.

Nafarrete is new Army chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, chief of the Zamboanga-based Western Mindanao Command, to head the 143,000-strong Philippine Army.

Naferrete will replace Lt. Gen. Roy Galido who has retired after reaching the mandatory age of 56. Both Nafarrete and Galido belong to the Philippine Military Academy Bigkis Lahi Class of 1990.

A Mindanao veteran, Nafarrete is the 67th commanding general of the Philippine Army.