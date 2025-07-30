Rifles, grenade launchers seized in Sultan Kudarat raid

War materiel consisting of two improvised caliber .50 rifles, three improvised rocket launchers and an M79 grenade launcher were seized in a farm in a remote village in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province on Monday, the military said.

Lt. Col. Rey Vallecas, commander of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion, said troops, acting on a tip from residents, discovered the weapons hidden in sacks and buried under a heap of stones in Sitio Kimondo, Barangay Lagandang in Isulan town.

Vallecas said that the owner, a certain Mutin Ali , was not there when the soldiers came.

8 wild animals released in Zamboanga del Norte

Eight wild animals, which were previously rescued and rehabilitated, have been released in the hillside barangay of Sinai, Sergio Osmeña town in Zamboanga del Norte, officials said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Region IX said in a report that the animals that were returned to the wild included an Asian palm civet, three reticulated pythons, a Philippine hanging parrot, a brahminy kite, a Philippine box turtle and a yellow-headed water monitor lizard.

The report said of the eight animals, the Philippine hanging parrot, known locally as “Colasisi” is listed as endangered.

NBI arrests 5 fake lawyers doing notarial services in Davao

National Bureau of Investigation operatives arrested last Monday five persons in Davao City for engaging in illegal notarization of public documents.

NBI Davao director Archie Albao said the five suspects were not lawyers but were receiving money for their notarial services along Bolton, Magallanes and C.M. Recto streets in Davao City.

The arrests were made after lawyer Ferdinand Taglucop, president of the Davao chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, and Davao Executive Judge Rowena Apao-Adlawan filed a complaint against the group’s illegal activities.