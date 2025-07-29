Police looking at 2 POIs in Bislig broadcaster’s killing

Police are eying at two “persons of interests” who might be involved in the killing of broadcaster Ewin Labtad Segovia in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur last July 21.

Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano, regional director of Caraga police, said this was the initial report from Task Force Segovia, which was formed to investigate the murder.

Segovia, 63, was gunned down by two suspects while he was riding home from his work in Barangay Mangagoy in Bislig City last July 21.

26 Basilan students rushed to hospital due to extreme heat

Several students from the Basilan National High School (BNHS) were rushed to the hospital due to extreme heat and prolonged sun exposure during a field demonstration in Isabela City last Saturday.

The Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said 26 students were brought to the BNHS Clinic and nearby hospitals for treatment and observation.

The DRRMO said a total of 187 students complained of intense heat and prolonged sun exposure.