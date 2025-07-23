Fire razes school building in Misamis Oriental

A fire gutted a school building with six classrooms in the municipality of Manticao in Misamis Oriental on Monday.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Rex Giovanni Gaid, of the Manticao fire station, said the fire spread so fast after the alarm set off when the first flames were seen at a room where old textbooks were stored at the Manticao Central School.

Gaid said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fish kill hits Lake Sebu

A massive fish kill affecting fish cages in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato province have affected the sales of the fresh-water fish tilapia, an official said.

Lake Sebu town lake custodian Jose Roy Muyco said he suspected the fish kill, locally known as “kamahong,” was caused by overpopulation of the fish cages and depletion of oxygen levels in the lake due to abundance of chemical feed supplies for the caged tilapia.

Muyco said prices of tilapia fish sold in Koronadal City have dropped, from as much as ₱180 per kilogram to as low as ₱50.