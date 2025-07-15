Navy seizes ₱16M worth of contraband cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat

BRP Herminigildo Yurong, an Acero-class naval gunboat, intercepted a fishing boat trying to smuggle in ₱16 million of contraband cigarettes in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat last week.

The Western Naval Command said in a report that eight individuals, including five crew members, of the motorboat F/B Sisters were arrested after it was intercepted 40.23 nautical miles off Nara Point in Kalamansig town.

The report said that upon inspection, Navy personnel found 280 cases of cigarettes.

Ridó between MILF combatants in Maguindanao town settled

Warring factions of a ridó in Maguindanao del Sur involving combatants from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front have agreed to a ceasefire brokered by local religious leaders and government officials.

Mayor Abdullah Mamasabulod, of the municipality of Pagalungan, said the factions led by Datu Teng Matalam and Ustadz Norodin agreed to honor the peace agreement in a meeting in Barangay Kilangan last week.

Mamasabulod said officials of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion have warned the warring leaders that they would face the full might of the military if they continue their fighting.

₱2.5M worth of shabu seized in Lanao Norte buy-bust

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives in Region 10 arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized ₱2.5 million of worth of shabu during an entrapment operation in Lala town in Lanao del Norte on Saturday.

The PDEA report identified the suspects as Abdullah Casimra Diamla, 38, and Jenjie Genelazo Dael, 29, who were arrested when they handed over the illegal substance to an undercover agent in Barangay Maranding.

PDEA credited the cooperation of the Lala municipal police station and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office for the success of the anti-drug operation.