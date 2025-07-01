Zamboanga drug pusher nabbed

Police arrested a “high-value target” and allegedly seized from him ₱20.4 million worth of shabu in Zamboanga City.

Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga anti-drug enforcement chief, said the suspect identified as Nelson Lamon, 41, was arrested during an anti-drug operation conducted by the police along Gen. Vicente Alvarez Street , Barangay Zone 4 last Sunday.

Albarico said Lamon was arrested by undercover policemen after he allegedly received a bag containing 23 bundles of boodle money in exchange for the package containing the shabu.

Decommissioned PH Navy warship to be converted to floating hotel and museum

The newly-decommissioned Philippine Navy warship, BRP Rizal (PS-74), will be turned over to the local government of Dinagat Island who will convert it into a floating hotel and museum.

Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr., said the storied-warship will add lore to the island’s history. Dinagat was the scene of naval battles between the United States Navy and the Japanese Imperial Navy.

The BRP Rizal was an ex-United States Navy Auk-class minesweeper produced during World War II and served as a patrol corvette in the Philippine Navy. She was decommissioned in 2020.

Sultan Kudarat cop killed by mother-in-law using his service pistol

A police sergeant was killed by his mother-in-law using his own service pistol after a heated family argument in President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat.

Maj. Aljun Besario, municipal police chief, said the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital where he was brought after the shooting.