TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 21 July) — The provincial office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Surigao del Sur has a new commander, effective Monday, July 21.

Colonel Jeffrey Lawrence Mauricio assumed his post as Office-in-Charge of the Philippine National Police provincial office, vice Col. Harry Domingo who will be assigned to the Police Regional Office-13 pending his new assignment.

Monday’s turnover ceremony was held at the EDM Convention Center here with Governor Johnny Pimentel as guest of honor and speaker.

Barely two hours before the turnover, radio broadcaster Erwin Segovia was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Surigao del Sur, in Barangay Mangagoy, Bislig City. Mauricio in a statement said the Special Investigation Task Group to investigate the killing has been activated.

Col Jeffrey Lawrence Mauricio, newly-installed OIC director of the Philippine National Police in Surigao del Sur delivers his remarks at the turnover ceremony in Tandag City on 21 July 2025. Photo courtesy of Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office

Mauricio had earlier served as Chief of the Regional Headquarters Support Unit, and had previously served as Chief of the Tandag City Police Station.

In his message, regional police chief Brig. Gen Christopher Abrahano, noted the weight of the responsibility being handed over to Mauricio: “You have a heavy task at hand meron kang susundan na footstep na napakahirap sundan, palaging mahirap sundan (You have a heavy task at hand. You are stepping into the footsteps of someone whose leadership has set a high standard —footsteps that are not easy to follow, and are always difficult to match). I wish you luck, I wish you fair weather.”



He also recognized the accomplishments of Domingo, who served two years in command at SDSPPO and has led numerous accomplishments, including the recently inaugurated solar-powered generator system in Sitio Andap, Barangay Mahaba, Marihatag, Surigao del Sur, the first of its kind in the province of Surigao del Sur and in the Caraga region.

The OIC provincial police chief introduced and sought support for the implementation of his Project “MAURICIO” – Making, Achievements, Unique, Resourceful, Inspiring, Committed/Competent, Intelligent with Integrity and Outstanding Public Servant – as a guiding principle. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)