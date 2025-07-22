ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 22 July) — A total of 1,315 individuals from 360 families in this city have been affected by Tropical Depression “Crising” and the habagat (southwest monsoon) the past few days, officials said.

The cargo ship Vindrich aground near the shore after “Crising” hit Zamboanga City. MindaNews photo by FRENCIE L. CARREON

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that the through of “Crising” caused flooding and storm surges, and felled trees from July 17 to 19.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, CDRRMO director, said in a report that 27 barangays—9 in the city’s east coast and 18 in the west coast—were affected. While the report said that storm surge affected one barangay and flooding occurred in six, Apolinario said in an interview that the 27 barangays had slight flooding.

Apolinario said in the report that three evacuation centers were activated, serving 186 families with 539 individuals.

He said five ships were washed away to the shore and are still at the shorelines as of Tuesday waiting for high tide. One of those ships (Ganes Haner), registered under Sing Shipping Lines of this city, has become an attraction to those who took photos because of it is so accessible to the public.

Recent data from the Zamboanga City Contingency Plan for Flooding (2022–2025) reveals alarming figures regarding displaced populations in the wake of frequent and worsening flood events across the city. The report, covering displacement scenarios across 14 barangays, underscores the urgent need for strengthened disaster preparedness and long-term community-based resilience measures.

According to the document, over 22,000 individuals could potentially be displaced if worst-case flood scenarios materialize. These estimates are based on simulations that factor in rainfall intensity, water catchment levels, and barangay-level vulnerabilities. The areas most likely to be affected include barangays Tumaga, San Roque, Tugbungan, and Santa Maria, among others.

Tumaga is projected to have the highest number of displaced individuals, with approximately 3,316 people or 663 families at risk. Close behind are the barangays of San Roque and Tugbungan, both with over 2,000 residents likely to face evacuation. This trend reflects the proximity of these communities to rivers, canals, and low-lying areas that are historically flood-prone.

While the numbers vary per barangay, common across all locations is the disproportionate impact on the urban poor. The document said that many homes in these flood zones are made of light materials and are built without formal drainage systems. These conditions make them highly susceptible to damage and leave residents with few safe options when waters rise.

“There are too many reasons why we flood easily. One is, our drainage system was not designed to handle huge volume of rain,” said Engr. Rommel Labayog, head of the local office of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

He added that urban planning is poor. “We forgot to anticipate the enormous development that we have,” Labayog said.

Labayog pointed out, too, that all natural drainage, including green spaces, are no longer there.

According to Dr. Apolinario, the contingency plan serves as both a warning and a call to action for the city government and barangay disaster risk reduction units. Without proactive interventions such as pre-positioned relief goods, early warning systems, and community drills, the likelihood of mass displacement will remain dangerously high during the typhoon season, he added.

Zamboanga City National High School teacher Anna Acudo noted that “mountains have been destroyed for the diversion roads and yet there is no concrete developmental plan for the city.” She added that drainage or water canals are filled with garbage. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)