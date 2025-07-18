CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 18 July) — At least six towns in Misamis Oriental have suspended their school classes as tropical cyclone “Crising” intensified into a tropical storm on Friday.

The municipal governments of Lagonglong, Salay, Magsaysay, Binuangan, Sugbongcogon and Talisayan, all in the province’s eastern side, issued orders to suspend classes just before the schools opened Friday morning

Talisayan Mayor Ciriaco Talines said he issued the order to suspend classes after noting gusty winds, continuous rains and dark cloud formations over their town.

Talinis said the weather condition poses significant risks to the residents, especially the school children.

In its advisory issued at 2pm Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) said heavy rainfall is expected in Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, and Sarangani.

Pagasa earlier issued a yellow alert for Misamis Oriental particularly the highland town of Claveria at 8pm Thursday.

In Zamboanga City, M/V Gains Haner, a passenger ship, floundered along the RT Lim Boulevard last Thursday, according to Shirley Nassal of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Floods, strong waves and uprooted trees spawned by “Crising” forced the evacuation of 220 families or 981 persons in 12 barangays in Zamboanga City, the City Social Welfare and Development Office said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that Sultan Kudarat province evacuated more than 1,000 families from the coastal town of Lebak on Thursday. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)