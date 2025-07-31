SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 31 July) — The completion of the 122-kilometer rehabilitation project for the Maharlika National Highway in Agusan del Sur is expected to be finished before the start of Palarong Pambansa 2026, scheduled for the summer of next year.

A recent aerial photo from the DPWH highlights an asphalted portion of the highway in Trento, Agusan del Sur.

The province will host the 2026 national games with the DO Plaza Datu Lipus Makapandong Sports Complex as the main venue. It is situated within the provincial capitol complex in Barangay Patin-ay in the capital town of Prosperidad.

The complex has undergone significant upgrades, including a world-class Olympic-size rubberized track-and-field oval, a football field, a swimming pool, air-conditioned courts, and a 3,000-seat grandstand.

“It is doable, as far as my observation is concerned,” assured Engr. Ben Alden Serna, District Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 2nd Engineering District in Agusan del Sur, during an interview with Jun Sahay, reporter for the provincial government-run DXGP 89.7 FM radio.

“At least there is significant improvement in the rehabilitation works,” he added, expressing hope that fair weather conditions in the province will persist without interruption, especially before the onset of the rainy season in December this year.

To ensure that the project remains on track for completion, Serna explained that the DPWH will temporarily halt road widening in areas requiring embankment works.

The DPWH Caraga Regional Office in Butuan City, which is overseeing the project, has yet to release an updated percentage on its overall accomplishment.

The highway rehabilitation has faced significant public criticism, particularly from netizens and motorists, due to the highway’s deteriorating condition and delays in repair works.

Motorists traveling between the municipalities of Trento and Rosario, both situated south of the venue of the Palaro, have raised concerns about the highway’s condition, citing potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces, which pose significant risks, especially during the rainy season when roads are more susceptible to erosion and further damage.

If still unfinished when the national games begin, athletic delegations from the southern part of Mindanao—Davao Region, Soccsksargen and the mainland Bangsamoro Region—may have to endure the damaged roads between Trento and Rosario.

The ongoing rehabilitation efforts, at a cost of ₱3.19 billion, include a series of improvements such as preventive maintenance, asphalt overlaying, major repairs, road and bridge widening, concrete reblocking, and the installation of road safety measures like pavement markings and signages.

Despite the ongoing challenges, local officials are optimistic that the roadwork will be completed in time to support the smooth flow of traffic for the Palarong Pambansa 2026. (Chris V. Panganiban Sr. / MindaNews)