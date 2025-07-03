TUBOD, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 3 July) — Newly elected Gov. Mohamad Khalid Quibranza Dimaporo has proposed the institutionalization of the province’s Sagayan Festival, making it part of the area’s cultural identity.

Performers from the Arsenio A. Quibranza National High School of Bualan, Tubod, Lanao del Norte bag the award of ₱500,000 and a trophy as champion of the street dancing competition during the Sagayan Festival 2025. Photo courtesy of the Provincial Information Office

Dimaporo made the announcement on Wednesday during the street dancing competition of the festival at the Mindanao Civic Center stadium in this capital municipality.

The competition is among highlights in the run-up to the celebration of the province’s 66th founding anniversary on July 4, Friday.

The “sagayan” is a war dance performed by the Maranaos, Maguindanaos and Iranuns, depicting the exploits of Datu Bantugan in the “Darangen” epic.

According to the National Museum’s website, Bantugan embarks on a quest to search for the abductors of his younger sister. Battle then ensues to rescue Arcata Lawanen.

“Despite the clash, the rift ultimately ends in the pacification and peace between the two kingdoms. Because of this, the people of Lanao del Norte consider this act beyond just being a war dance; it is a symbol for protecting communities, reconciliation, and promoting peace among folks,” said the National Museum.

“[The Sagayan Festival] is our identity in Lanao del Norte, the land of beauty and bounty and the land of peace and unity,” said Dimaporo.

The governor urged the Department of Education to teach the dance steps of the sagayan to the students “so that the next generation of our children graduating from elementary and high school will know how to dance the sagayan.”

Dimaporo hoped that in the future, the Sagayan Festival will not only be celebrated at the provincial level, but down to the municipal and barangay level.

In this year’s competition, the Arsenio Quibranza National High School in Bualan, Tubod was adjudged as champion, bagging the ₱500,000 cash prize and a trophy.

The second place, with a ₱400,000 cash prize and a trophy, went to Abdul Azis Liwalug National High School of Matungao town. Magsaysay National High School got the third place with a ₱300,000 prize and trophy. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)