WebClick Tracer

FACT CHECK | Viral photo of ‘skin and bones’ Duterte in a hospital gown is AI-generated

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 July) – A photo featuring former President Rodrigo Duterte lying frail in a hospital bed, clad in a hospital gown with tubes and wristbands, has circulated online with numerous concerned netizens sharing the viral Facebook photo.

This photo is fake and AI-generated. 

AD 4nXcnGnq0MKOv9Lm6Z2XzPLmldiBUL0kV argGoUNhfrOYlMmROYvPqaW7TxW2CZt pw0zYGYsrujlmeFmBQBi1qO8wu AGadEmVgc81b2e9VrCPB3GoVlI2u5g0w1jCShF0Y2yA?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA

The original post, uploaded by a user named Chari Murphy, has garnered massive engagement with over 298,000 reactions, 55,200 comments, and 24,700 shares as of 11:00 am, July 12. It was accompanied by this caption:’

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he looks frail and unwell now. At his age, he’s endured so much. 💔 He doesn’t deserve this — no one does. Only God knows what comes next… and the pain and impact it will have on millions of Filipinos, and even others around the world.”

Duterte turned 80 years old on March 28, his first birthday in The Hague, the Netherlands. The former President was arrested on March 11 and has been detained in The Hague since March 12 on charges of alleged crimes against humanity filed before the International Criminal Court (ICC). He made his first appearance before the ICC on March 14, via video from his detention center, and is scheduled to attend the confirmation of charges on September 23. 

On May 12, Duterte won an eighth term as mayor of Davao City. He was proclaimed winner by the Commission on Elections on May 13. He has not taken his oath of office and has not filed his Statement of Campaign Expenditures (SOCE).

His son, Sebastian, the elected Mayor has been Acting Mayor since noon of June 30. 

1000062535
AD 4nXcaHrUlGRVMZml6ry faZTAFjxCGnKvVQsIpSRhO8QR4 2 OzTr6GXkoW7s pczb9OA4KIMhHXvoxz4DeKZSKIkEJ TgPgNjpHUJsowToYfnfg0X7yDR j9RiLMrlaq2k5LxDDI?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA

MindaNews is fact-checking this post as it continues to circulate and mislead a large number of netizens, many of whom expressed sympathy or alarm. 

The image is artificially generated, and even the poster Chari Murphy has confirmed this in the comment section, responding to criticisms with remarks such as:

“Ugaliing magbasa po bago magwala agad” (Get used to reading first before lashing out).

“Google search na rin what is AI” (Go ahead and Google what AI is, too).

AD 4nXc jQVtKApewkXhMuyAYS WDQVjC8sJqocxsvXV1gQFZEfa3Fe0kCWXhGwPGT5 yNGNBqJJQyCKM1hCFIuVAKP1B0ds 6CBUBUiZq dYFK alPnBNd8SZvXaCf3GFP4wBe2QGN9?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA
AD 4nXcsIEimzzXRHsEHULaRpnwmgWsPXOm0P0rhvg2HaEnwLpiyBulAFsVj1p6ORajX D5rX37EhTHmn 9Hd6kHQIOeIBN7g x5sdOU4bl PHVqDabC174D9Ee2jSK2h mBfdORwCfs?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA

The viral image also falsely implies insider access to Duterte’s current condition. However, no one, except for close family members and lawyers, has seen the former president since March 14, 2025, during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. 

No official photos of him have been released since his ICC appearance in March as well.


Elizabeth Zimmerman, Duterte’s wife until their legal separation in 1998, admitted a few days ago to his supporters outside the detention facility in The Hague that Duterte is “skin and bones,” but stressed that he is otherwise “healthy for his age,” even noting:

“He’s okay. Parang tingin ko he’s healthy, but as an old man, mahina na maglakad” (He’s okay. I think he’s healthy, but as an old man, he’s starting to have trouble walking), Zimmerman said in a video recording of an interview posted on Alvin and Tourism’s Facebook page.

To supplement their assessments, MindaNews also ran the image through InVID, a digital forensics plugin widely used by journalists to analyze images and videos. 

The tool checks for visual inconsistencies and metadata anomalies that may suggest manipulation.

InVID’s Double Quantization filter indicated distinct compression inconsistencies between the region of Duterte’s figure and the rest of the photo, which is a strong sign of tampering. The area around the body showed light-colored, object-like patches, while the rest of the image remained dark, suggesting that the figure was inserted after the fact.

AD 4nXfMjdsfJOnHGwdxC7hjefXgugHWhiNEmfkSWu4V45Kfd5I JffNbwX4ZEx4FhvVCWgLucS3Xzq1SUJosqxnntcnbmDZIiwoj2Ef D4trNgboLOp0f8zs0hWk5rn2FIL4lkuS3D0?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA

The DCT (Discrete Cosine Transform) coefficient analysis also revealed noticeable greenish-blue highlights around Duterte’s body, contrasting sharply with the otherwise black background. This is a known marker for image tampering, as DCT inconsistencies appear when content is artificially added to a JPEG.

AD 4nXdEucZZS7M1WpoHqP2gNuM6eruL4VYyKgi2R2PVCB1HG0OqacMKZ3VHCwsDC tgzEGN87ReqqzIF1keWCjP0dyzFQa5 uU6LVh540byP9EcImoMWVOfRJ2gzwMlSRu9i7V2csvc?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA

Finally, in the BLOCK detection pass, the tool identified localized grid disruptions near the figure. Since JPEGs compress images using an 8×8 block grid, any coherent region that diverges from this grid often points to photo edits. The disruptions near the upper and lower portion of the bed align with typical AI or compositing artifacts.

AD 4nXd4ZLqUr2ZKKlyWBXTsUSJ3FsZfKdeLoQv3L3rxXD9Qg8qlghm1cOjL0UMchU5dIfx5 Pao5rP7Tm1Qj17v1M f1UO5JXWgWNGuuwXp0qdJ i9nPUdzWjqjqmlOit2KEHMab th?key=ue5xNH80JjZ fOoJiwfKCA

All three forensic filters suggest strong evidence of artificial manipulation. These are classic indicators of AI-generated or heavily edited content, especially in viral disinformation.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public.
MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews intern)

Read more MindaNews Fact Check stories
Back to MindaNews Homepage

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
Facebook Twitter
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy

Search MindaNews

About MindaNews Fact Check

MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.
 
What is MindaNews Fact Check?
MindaNews Fact Check tracks and debunks fake news, false claims and misleading statements of government officials, civil society leaders and netizens being spread on the internet, especially on social media sites. MindaNews values truth and accuracy in performing our journalistic work.
Why we fact-check?
Politicians, government officials and other public and private figures at times tend to bend facts to suit or advance their vested interests, or their principals, in effect misleading the public. The distorted facts spread easily with the popularity of the internet and the wide influence of social media.
 
As independent journalists, our primordial duty is to tell the truth and present facts to help the public discern issues and concerns impacting their lives.
How do we rate claims?

FAKE – if the claim is completely invented.

FALSE – if the claim contradicts, undermines or disputes truthful facts, actual events and official records (i.e. laws and scientific studies)

MISLEADING – if the claim is based on truth but maliciously twisted that gives a different impression to serve a group or individual’s vested interests.

ALTERED – pertains to images or videos that were manipulated to mislead the public.

MISSING CONTEXT – if the claim needs more clarification or contextualization to make it clearer.
 
Where do you post your results?
We post our fact-checked stories in mindanews.com, on Facebook and Twitter with links to the original piece. We have a dedicated fact check page, where all fact-checked stories can be found.
How did MindaNews Fact Check start?

Since its establishment in 2001, MindaNews has been living up to its vision of being the “leading provider of accurate, timely and comprehensive news and information on Mindanao and its peoples, serving economically, politically and culturally empowered communities” and its mission to “professionally and responsibly cover Mindanao events, peoples and issues to inform, educate, inspire and influence communities.”

MindaNews was founded by reporters precisely to ensure that reports about Mindanao, an island grouping that has suffered misinformation and disinformation long before these words became fashionable, are accurate.
 
Our policy has always been to ensure that reports are thoroughly vetted before they are dispatched and uploaded on our website.
 
Our fact-checking initiative with a uniform format started in October 2021 as part of Internews’ pioneering Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator (PFCI) project. Internews is an international non-profit that supports independent media from 100 countries.
 
Prior to the PFCI project, MindaNews co-founded Tsek.ph, a collaboration among Philippine media institutions to fight disinformation and misinformation during the 2019. Tsek.ph did the same thing for the 2022 elections.
 
Where do you get funds?
MindaNews has sustained its operation through proceeds from subscriptions of its news service (news, special reports, opinion pieces, photos) and sales of books. It also receives grants from non-state actors. Editorial prerogative, however, is left entirely to MindaNews.
 
MindaNews does not accept funds from politicians or domestic or foreign states for its fact-checking initiative. For the other operations of MindaNews as a media organization, we have received grants from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The grants from NED and UNESCO have been used for coverage, staff compensation, administrative expenses, and to train fellow journalists.
 
For MindaNews’ fact-checking initiatives, it received support from Internews (September 2021 to October 2022) and the BUILD grant administered by the International Fact-Checking Network (August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024).
 
As a matter of policy, MindaNews does not allow these funders to interfere in our editorial processes.
 
Do you accept leads from the public for your fact-checking initiative?
 
MindaNews encourages the public to provide us with leads not only for potential fact-check pieces but other news stories as well of interest to the general public.
Our fact checks include this paragraph encouraging readers to be part of the process: “As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact check pieces.”

MindaNews Fact Check - Methodology

What standards do you follow when fact-checking?


As a news organization, we strictly adhere to accuracy, fairness, balance, independence, accountability and transparency not just in our fact-checking initiative but in all other aspects of our work at MindaNews.


We abide by the Philippine Press Institute’s Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Since we became part of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator project, we have been striving to adhere with the IFCN Code of Principles, in step with our organization’s commitment to non-partisanship, transparency and fairness.


We fact-check a claim that is specifically claimed to be a fact and involved the public interest or the welfare of the people. We debunk false claims using official government records, journals or interviews with experts. 


We don’t fact-check opinions.

How do we fact-check?

Step 1: Team members monitor press conferences, speeches, statements, news, interviews, social media sites, etc. for statements worth fact-checking.


Step 2: When a claim is worth fact-checking, a team member looks for multiple sources to dispute the claim, including tracing the original source document.


Step 3:  Fact-checked claims are then submitted to the editor for copy editing and vetting. The link/s to debunk the claim are always included in the story.  


Step 4: A rating card is prepared to accompany the fact-checked piece, or infographics if needed, to immediately flag readers what the article is all about. 


Step 5: The senior editor takes another look before the article is posted on the website and social media accounts.

Correction Policy

Consistent with our vision and mission as a media institution, we rectify any error committed. If you spot a factual error, you may notify us thru editor@mindanews.com or our Facebook Messenger @Mindanews.


Correction Workflow


  • Errors pointed out are immediately brought to the attention of the editors and the fact-checking team. 


  • The fact-checker is immediately notified for verification. 


  • Once verified, the error is to be corrected within 24 hours and vetted before publication on the website. 


  • Readers will immediately know errors have been corrected through the Editor’s note posted above the article. 


  • The person who notified MindaNews about the error will be informed that the correction has been made.

Submit a Correction

About MindaNews

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn). It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media. MinJourn, which is duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission with registration number CN201700385, is managed by its Board of Directors.

MindaNews values its journalistic independence. It started in May 2001 as a media cooperative and in January 2017 registered as a nonstock, nonprofit media organization.  We do not  accept funding from politicians, political parties or partisan groups.

Editorial staff

Fact-checking Unit: Romer (Bong) Sarmiento, Yas D. Ocampo

 

Mindanao Institute of Journalism

 

Board of Directors

President & CEO: Jowel Canuday, D.Phil. (oxon.)
Vice President: Romer S. Sarmiento

Members
Carolyn O. Arguillas, M.A.
Rhodora Gail T. Ilagan, Ph.D.
Amalia B. Cabusao (Doc Can.)
Robert D. Timonera
Ellen P. Alinea