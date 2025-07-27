Fact Check

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 July) – A viral video of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte appearing unusually macho while dancing to the TikTok remix of Barbielat has been circulating on Facebook, with many netizens mocking or sensationalizing the clip.

The clip shows Duterte appearing to “throw it back” with exaggerated choreography, prompting online users to question his masculinity in light of his public back-and-forth with Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Nicolas Deloso Torre III.

This video is fake and it is an example of face-swapped content using AI technology.

Facebook page Naloko Na‘s post has since gained rapid traction. As of 5:30 p.m., July 27, the post had reached 235k views, 5.7k reactions, 653 comments, and 1.5k shares.

It surfaced amid intense public interest in the supposed boxing match between Duterte and PNP Chief Torre. Torre accepted Duterte’s challenge and set it on July 27 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum as a fund-raising event for flood victims.

Duterte later denied issuing any formal challenge.

“Hindi naman kita hinamon. Sinabi ko talaga, ‘pag nagsuntukan tayo, mabubugbog kita. Hindi kita hinamon, tanga,” he said in his Basta Dabawenyo vlog posted on Saturday night, July 26. (“I didn’t challenge you. What I really said was that if we fought, I would beat you up. I didn’t challenge you, you idiot.”)

Netizens reacted strongly to this statement, with many mocking Duterte for backing down and using the viral Barbielat video as visual “proof” of Duterte’s supposed unseriousness or avoidance of the fight.

However, the individual in the original video is not Baste Duterte but Zandrix “Okimaz” Rebolos, a well-known bodybuilder, fitness coach, and social media influencer.

The authentic version of the video was first posted on TikTok under Rebolos’ account @coach_kembot06, amassing 47.3k reactions, 918 comments, and 1.8k shares.

The song used in the video, Barbielat, is itself a viral remix by Junjun Salarzon, also known as Ramburat. A mashup of “Barbie” and a crude Cebuano slang term for female genitalia (bilat), the track is known for its outrageous humor and raunchy tone, often used satirically or for comic effect in dance trends online.

The edited version circulating on Facebook then used AI-generated face-swapping techniques to replace Rebolos’ face with that of Baste Duterte.

MindaNews ran the viral clip through a series of digital forensic checks and verified that the video was manipulated.

Visual inconsistencies such as unnatural blending around the jawline, warped facial movements during head turns, and mismatched lighting between the face and body are common signs of face-swapping technology. The presence of these artifacts confirms that the video is artificially altered to impersonate Duterte.

MindaNews is fact-checking this video because it exemplifies the growing trend of AI-driven disinformation on social media.

Satirical or humorous as it may seem to some, such fabricated content undermines responsible discourse, encourages ridicule based on manipulated visuals, and contributes to a culture of misinformation.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public.

MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews)