DAVAO CITY (July 28/MindaNews) – The three Dutertes in Congress walked out of the session hall on Monday morning to express their refusal to take part in the election of the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, describing the process as “a political spectacle” that no longer serves the Filipino people.

The incumbent House Speaker, Leyte 1st district representative Martin Romualdez ran unopposed as Speaker of the 20th Congress, garnering 269 votes and 34 abstentions.

Representative Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte of Davao City’s first district, his son and 2nd district Representative Omar Duterte, and cousin Harold Duterte of the Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat, walked out of the session hall shortly after the roll call when the speakership vote was opened.

From L-R: PPP Partylist Representative Harold Duterte; Davao City Representatives Paolo Duterte (1st District) ;Omar Duterte (2nd District); Isidro Ungab (3rd District), pose for a souvenir photo during the roll call at the opening session of the 20th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, 28 July 2025. The Dutertes left when the voting for House Speaker opened. Photo courtesy of Rep. Isidro Ungab.

In a statement 1st district Rep. Duterte said he chose not to vote and not to join the minority bloc because he would not participate in what he viewed as a leadership contest driven by ambition rather than public service.

He said he represents the people of Davao City, not political factions or individuals he described as “self-serving actors” in Congress.

The lawmaker said leadership positions in the House are being treated as political prizes instead of responsibilities, turning the chamber into what he likened to a “game of thrones” at the expense of ordinary Filipinos.

He added that the public deserves better than “political charades” filled with shifting alliances, betrayals, and power plays.

He said the House now appears less like a body that reflects the will of the people and more like a stage controlled by powerful interests.

He maintained that his decision to walk out was consistent with his principles, even if it would be interpreted as an act of defiance.

“I did not run for Congress to play along. I ran to represent the interests of my constituents — with honor, conviction, and the courage to walk away from what is wrong,” Duterte said in a statement.

An ally of the Dutertes, Rep. Isidro Ungab of Davao City’s third district, attended the speakership election, but abstained during the voting. He also declared that he does not want to serve in the majority or minority bloc.

Rep. David Suarez of the 2nd district of Quezon, nominated Martin Romualdez for Speaker, praising the 19th Congress under his leadership as productive and effective.

His nomination was seconded by several lawmakers, including presidential son and Ilocos Norte first district representative Sandro Marcos.

Romualdez took his oath administered by Rep. Salvador Pleyto. Backed by 93% of the 314-member House including former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Vice-president Sara Duterte’s known political ally. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)