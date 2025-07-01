KAUSWAGAN, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 1 July) — A member of the Dawlah Islamiya – Maute Group (DI-MG) was slain and another was captured during a clash with government troops here on Sunday, a police report said.

Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte. Map courtesy of Google

According to the Cagayan de Oro City-based Police Regional Force Battalion Region 10, the two suspects were monitored by police and military intelligence units as they moved from the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur going towards Kauswagan riding in tandem aboard a motorcycle.

When the armed militants, who were in their early 20s, noticed the presence of authorities, the two then fled toward the coastal area via the Poblacion and fired upon pursuing government troops from the 1005th Mobile Force Company, Special Action Force Company, and Provincial Mobile Force at 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

The report said government troops fired back, killing one suspect on the spot. The other suspect dropped on the ground and surrendered to the operating troops.

The slain suspect was identified as Alinor Ansano alias Esmael, a resident of Barangay Lininding, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur. His injured companion was Junaid Dimapanda, of Masiu, Lanao del Sur.

The police report said the policemen were supposed to serve warrants of arrest on the two, but ended in an armed confrontation when the suspects fired at pursuing troops.

Ansano, who was killed in the encounter, had reportedly been charged for the crime of murder and attempted murder. Police said he was carrying a caliber 9mm pistol.

Dimapanda, on the other hand, was carrying a caliber .45 pistol. Police said he will be subject for inquest after a thorough investigation at the Kauswagan Police Station.

“Let this serve as a strong message to all lawless elements that [Police Regional Office – 10] remains resolute in protecting our communities and bringing criminals to justice,” said Brig. Gen. Rolindo Suguilon, PRO-10 chief.

Col. Rolando Orengo, acting commander of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade, said that the operation against the DI-MG elements “reflects the strength of our inter-agency collaboration and our shared resolve to deny any safe haven to terrorist elements.”

Kauswagan Vice Mayor Rommel Arnado, meanwhile, thanked the police and the military for “neutralizing the members of DI-MG who wanted to enter Lanao del Norte.” (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)