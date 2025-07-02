DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/July 2) — The 21st city council led by acting vice mayor and temporary presiding officer Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte approved its first and lone resolution during their first session on Tuesday afternoon—that its regular sessions be moved to 1 p.m. instead of the usual 9:30 a.m.

Acting Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II during the city council’s first session on Tuesday (1 July 2025) getting some help from the secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Charito Santos. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

During the same session, the councilors also elected the heads and members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s various committees, in what appeared to be already previously agreed upon as the process went quickly.

Reelected councilor Luna Acosta, who filed the resolution, said it was meant “to accommodate the schedules of the different councilors as well as for the exigency purposes to improve legislative efficiency.”

The resolution would amend the Rule 7 Section 34 of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) house rules stating that the session shall commence promptly “at 1:00 in the afternoon on Tuesdays at the Session Hall of the Sangguniang Panlungsod Building.”

In the last city council, the morning schedule was set by former vice mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., who is now back as first district city councilor.

The last time the regular session was in the afternoon was when Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte led the council from 2019 to June 2022.

“Yes, the session is in the afternoon because we have to be in line with all councilors’ schedules,” the new floor leader and lawyer Sweet Advincula told reporters after the session.

With overwhelming 24 votes from the all-Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod city council, the resolution was approved.

Asked for his comments, the young Duterte said he is “okay” whatever the schedule is to preside over the city council.

“Okay ra man buntag, pero sila … hapon man. So hapon ta mag-session,” he told reporters after the session.

Rigo was visibly agitated and struggling on how to preside over the session. Rigo stood as temporary presiding officer on Tuesday, but beneath him is the nameplate of his uncle, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, the elected vice mayor.

Baste, the elected vice mayor after a term as mayor, is now acting mayor of Davao City.

The elected mayor, former President Rodrigo Duterte (Baste’s father and Rigo’s grandfather), is now detained at The Hague in the Netherlands after he was arrested for crimes against humanity for his controversial war on drugs.

During the Tuesday session, chairpersons of the various committees of the 21st Sangguniang Panlungsod of Davao City were also nominated and elected.

During the nomination process, only Assistant Floor Leader and 2nd District Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. spoke, reading aloud the complete list of nominees for each committee, ranging from committee chairs, vice-chairs, and its members.

Then Rigo Duterte asked for other nominations. Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre spoke right away, saying he seconded Mahipus’ motion, and the voting proceeded right away.

All city councilors present, except for Rigo’s aunt January Duterte, who is the president of the city chapter of the Liga ng mga Barangay, voted in the affirmative.

The councilors and the committees they are heading:

Rigo Duterte: Committees on Future Generation and Housing and Subdivision Development

Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique N. Advincula, floor leader: Committee on Rules, Privileges, Laws, and Ordinances

Diosdado Angelo Junior R. Mahipus, assistant floor leader: Committees on Housing, Rural and Urban Development (Socialized Housing Projects) and the Oversight Committee

Councilor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., president pro tempore: Committee on City-Owned Real Properties

Councilor Ralph Abella: Committee on Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Food (which was led by his wife Marissa Abella during the previous city council)

Councilor Alberto Ungab: Committees on Appointments and Government Reorganization and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Councilor Luna Acosta: Committees on Anti-Terrorism and Peace and Public Safety. She also serves as the first district representative in the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB).

January Duterte: Committee on Barangay Affairs

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre: Committee on Cooperative Development and People’s Participation

Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz: Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Industry

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang: Committees on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations and Committee on Games and Amusements

Councilor Antoinette Principe: Committee on Science and Technology, Arts and Culture

Councilor Pamela Librado: Committees on Civil, Political, and Human Rights and Labor and Employment Opportunities

Councilor Doce Apostol: Committee on Franchises and Public Utilities

Councilor Ragde Ibuyan: Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization

Councilor Trisha Ann Villafuerte: Committee on Health

Councilor Louie John J. Bonguyan: Committees on Housing and Subdivision Development (Economic Housing Projects) and Energy and Water

Councilor Datu Pagdatua Demetrio B. Bolo Sr. (indigenous peoples mandatory representative): Committee on Indigenous People, Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs

Councilor Bonz Andre A. Militar: Committee on Information Technology

Councilor Enzo Villafuerte: Committee on Social Services

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo: Committee on Special Publications and Committee on Environment

Councilor Jessica Bonguyan; Committee on Public Works and Highways

Councilor Jopet Baluran: Committee on Transportation and Communications

Councilor Richlyn Justol: Committee on Women, Children, and Family Relations

Councilor Kristine May John Abdul Mercado (Sangguniang Kabataan president): Committee on Youth and Sports Development

Councilor Rachel Zozobrado: Committee on International Relations (third district representative in the PLEB)

Councilor Nonong Cabling: Committee on Ethics and Good Government (second district representative in the PLEB. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)