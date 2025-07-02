BARIRA, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 2 July) — What was once known as a center of conflict has now become a center of development, peace, and tourism.

Government and military officials and school children at the opening of the “Gate of Transformation” at Camp Iranun. Photo courtesy of the 1st Marine Brigade

This was how Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado, commander of the 1st Marine Brigade, described Camp Iranun, formerly known as Camp Abubakar, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s biggest camp.

During ceremonies on Monday, Camp Iranun unveiled its “Gate of Transformation” with a mural by local artist Joseph Dacer Isidro showing the unity of the government and the Bangsamoro in their attempt to alter what used to be a rebel camp into a peaceful community with a vibrant economy.

The gate was the same entrance used by the MILF when the area was still Camp Abubakar, the last rebel camp to fall during the “all-out war” in 2000.

There is now a steel gate there, adorned with art work by Isidro, who comes from a family of artists from the municipality of Parang in Maguindanao del Norte.

“It’s no longer a place of an armed group, but of a peaceful community,” said Isidro as school children from the Camp Abubakar Assidique Elementary School cheered the artist and the Marines during the unveiling ceremony.

“Right at the gate we wanted to show the unity of the major stakeholders so we can attain our vision,” Quemado said in Filipino. The eagle on the mural, he said, represents the government, “a symbol of power and authority.” The sarimanok, meanwhile, represents the peoples of the entire Bangsamoro Region, he added.

“The gate is for the fallen warriors on both sides, whether mujahedeen from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front or from the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Quemado said.

Mayor Zhoriah Bansil-Guro, of the adjacent municipality of Matanog, admired Isidro’s work, saying it showed the culture of the Iranun people, with the ukkir, the sarimanok, and the different cultural symbols by the different ethnic groups.

She said she appreciated how the Marines valued and respected their people and culture. During a wreath-laying ceremony, both the fallen warriors of the military and the MILF were honored, making Guro emotional. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)