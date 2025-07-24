DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 July) — Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte did not hold back when he said he wanted to punch a “monkey” — a jab clearly aimed at Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in his video message to Gen. Nicolas Torre III. Screenshot from the CM Baste Duterte Facebook page

But just as quickly as he threw down the gauntlet, Duterte, the challenger, laid down a condition before agreeing to step into the ring: he now wants Torre to first talk to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and ask him to require “all elected officials should undergo a hair follicle drug test.”

“Matagal ko na talaga gusto maka-bugbog ng unggoy. Kung gusto mo lang talaga ng suntukan, bakit kailangan mo pang charity-charity? (For a long while, I’ve really been wanting to beat up a monkey. If you just really want a fistfight, why the need to do it for charity?)” Duterte asked Torre in a video message posted on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

“Kung gusto mo yung charity na yan, and you’ve laid some conditions, then let me lay my own conditions for the event… Pakiusapan mo yung amo mo na presidente and let it come out of his mouth that all elected officials should undergo a hair follicle drug test,” he added.

The Dutertes have long been daring President Marcos Jr. to undergo drug tests.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte explicitly challenged Marcos to take a public blood test at Rizal Park in Manila last January 30, 2024; and another dare again in a press conference on July 24 of the same year.

The patriarch Duterte called Marcos “bangag” (high on drugs) and a “drug addict” and his wife Liza “hungry for power.”

In response, Marcos told reporters: “I think it’s the fentanyl.”

He said Duterte, who admitted to taking fentanyl for pain relief after a motorcycle accident, has been taking the drug for a very long time now that “after five, six years, it has to affect him.”

Just as the PNP chief showed his training—which included hitting a punching bag and sparring with a boxing trainor, and doing pushups—at the PNP Gym at Camp Crame to national media Thursday morning, Duterte released his video Thursday afternoon where he laid down his new condition to face Torre in a slugfest.

In a media interview Thursday morning, Torre confirmed that the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila is all set to host the boxing match.

“A ring is already being set up at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum for Sunday,” Torre told reporters at Camp Crame.

Asked what happens if Duterte doesn’t show up, Torre replied, “That’s his call. Either way, we already have sponsors lined up who pledged to donate relief goods for communities affected by recent heavy rains and flooding.”

In his earlier interview on Wednesday, Torre said he wants 12 rounds of boxing to get as many sponsors and raise as much money as possible to help the typhoon and flood victims.

“Whether he is serious or not, for me let’s put this to better use,” the general said. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)