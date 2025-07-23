DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 July) — After the drama that was Pacquiao vs Barrios over the weekend, it seems the country will have another boxing match to watch just a week later: acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte vs. PNP Chief Nicolas Torre III.

Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III. Photo credits: Screenshot from “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast (left) and MindaNews file photo

The mayor first threw the challenge in the Basta Dabawenyo podcast, which was aired on Sunday and reposted on his Facebook page.

“Kung gusto mo harassin ako, harassin mo lang ako. Kasi matapang ka lang naman, you have the position eh. Pero kung magsuntukan tayo, alam ko makaya kita… You’re a coward. You are nothing without your position, sa totoo lang,” (If you want to harass me, go ahead. You’re brave only because of your position. But if we engage in a fistfight, I can take you down… You’re a coward. You are nothing without your position, truth be told), Duterte said.

Torre, who led the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and sent him to The Hague for his alleged crime against humanity because of his controversial war on drugs, accepted the challenge, and named the place and date: Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, this coming Sunday. For 12 rounds of boxing, with the great Manny Pacquiao no less as referee.

But he said it should be a “charity boxing match,” the proceeds to help victims of the recent typhoon and the floods.

“It’s a good opportunity para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya sigurado marami ang sponsors nito. All the proceeds that we raise will be donated to charity,” he told reporters.

Torre said he wants 12 rounds to get as many sponsors and raise as much money as possible to help the typhoon and flood victims.

“Whether he is serious or not, for me let’s put this to better use,” the general said.

“Pareho lang naman siguro [kaming] walang practice. O kung nag practice sya, ok lang din. Bukas I’ll hit the gym a short while,” he said, adding that it was “nothing personal” on his part as he just wanted to grab the “very good chance” to raise money for charity.

When asked what happens if Duterte backs out, Torre replied: “Nasa kanya yun. He was the one who issued the challenge. Sa atin naman tinatanggap ko lang.”

In the Basta Dabawenyo podcast, it was apparent that Duterte has no love for Torre.

He said Torre was the reason he could not choose his own city police chief when the general was

assigned as chief of the Police Regional Office XI.

It was also Torre who led the arrest of controversial Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five of his aides for charges of child abuse and qualified human trafficking. Quiboloy is a known ally of the Dutertes.

Baste accused Torre of kidnapping his father.

The acting mayor and the PNP chief are no strangers to word war.

Back in June, Torre responded to a criticism from Baste, who questioned his appointment as PNP chief and accused him of being the administration’s “attack dog,” by pointing out that Baste’s father appointed a lower-ranked general as PNP chief without similar objections, referring to former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Baste, who is fond of calling Torre as “Diwata” because of a look-alike vlogger bearing the moniker, also criticized the former PRO-XI chief for allegedly manipulating crime rates in Davao City and overstaying in Quiboloy’s properties during their operations to find the fugitive pastor. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)