DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 July) — Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte showcased his trademark Duterte clamor again, calling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s presidency “the most inefficient administration that I have ever seen in my goddamn life” ahead of the latter’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte during the “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast on Sunday (20 July 2025). Screengrab from the podcast

Duterte, during the “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast of the city government aired Sunday evening, accused the administration of lacking accountability, citing pending petitions involving the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PHIC) fund transfers that have yet to be addressed.

The petitions against the GAA on January 28 and March 31, 2025—filed by former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab, teachers’ and human rights groups, and the 1Sambayan Coalition—questioned alleged unconstitutional provisions and lack of education funding.

Three petitions against the PhilHealth fund transfers were led by retired Justice Antonio Carpio, Senator Koko Pimentel, the Philippine Medical Association, Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares, and economist Cielo Magno, who opposed the transfer of ₱89.9 billion in excess funds to the national treasury.

Duterte said that oral arguments on these cases have been postponed multiple times, suggesting the government “cannot provide a clear answer.”

“Go to court and answer. Then maybe people will trust this government again,” he said of the Marcos Jr. administration.

He also criticized Marcos Jr. of what he described as the administration’s politicking of government aid programs, or “ayuda,” claiming that for the past three years, the government has used these to further political ambitions.

“They siphoned all the resources, the money and even the workforce to divide the country,” Duterte said, labeling such alleged moves as indirect vote buying and counterproductive to long-term solutions.

“You [Marcos Jr.] think you can turn around this country in two years? You have done so much damage already, wala na, ubos na ang pera ng Pilipinas ngayon,” Duterte added.

The mayor linked rising government debt, now at ₱16.3 trillion, and the country’s position as the world’s largest gold seller in the first half of 2024, to “potential corruption.”

Duterte refers to the online aggregator Best Brokers report stating that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sold 24.95 tons of gold in the first half of the year in 2024, which is the highest in the world at that time.

In a Philippine News Agency article, the BSP said it was just a “strategy” to “take advantage of the higher prices of gold in the market and generate additional income without compromising the primary objectives for holding gold, which are insurance and safety”.

Duterte said that perhaps, these government actions may be tied to the administration’s desire to enjoy the luxuries of power while in office.

He added he is very frustrated over unfulfilled promises in President Marcos’ previous State of the Nation Addresses as “none have materialized.”

Duterte criticized the administration’s media and photo opportunities, saying that the administration is just trying to “prioritize his image over real solutions.”

He accused the national government of interfering in Davao City’s local affairs. He claimed that funding for the city’s bus and waste-to-energy projects has been withheld despite signed loan agreements, alleging efforts to undermine his leadership.

Duterte also described the government as doing “double standards” in the treatment of confidential funds.

While Vice President Sara Duterte faced scrutiny over ₱125 million in confidential funds, Baste pointed to the President’s ₱4 billion in similar funds.

Malacañang has yet to comment on Baste’s statements.

But Malacañang, on June 4, dismissed Duterte’s remarks calling President Marcos a liar for expressing “openness to reconciliation” with the Dutertes.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that the President did not offer, but merely expressed openness to reconciliation, and adding that no kind words should be expected from Duterte. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)