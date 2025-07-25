KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 25 July) – The Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has launched an investor’s guidebook in a bid to lure more investors to locate in the area.

The Bangsamoro Investors’ Guidebook 2025 compiles key information on conducting business in the BARMM, including the general requirements and procedures on business registration, sectoral permits and licenses, as well as incentives for qualified businesses.

Bangsamoro Assistant Senior Minister Abdullah Cusain, representing Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, delivers a speech during the launching of the Bangsamoro Investors’ Guidebook 2025 in Cotabato City on 22 July 2025. MTIT photo

Shamera Abobakar, director of the MTIT’s Bureau of Investments, said the guidebook seeks to promote the business potentials of BARMM to attract both domestic and international investors.

“More investors are looking at BARMM with the stable peace and order situation prevailing in the region,” she told MindaNews in Filipino.

“The guidebook gives potential investors a peek at what the region can offer as well as the perks of conducting business in the area,” she added.

Abobakar said there are investors who expressed interest to invest in renewable energy, agriculture, telecommunications, tourism, manufacturing and halal industry, among others, in the region.

These potential investors are asking for information which the MTIT, as the investments promotion and marketing arm of the BARMM, is addressing with the production of the guidebook, she said.

The Bangsamoro Investors’ Guidebook 2025 was launched last July 22 at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City. It carried the theme “Your Investment Journey Starts Here: Transparent, Efficient, Ready–BARMM.”

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, represented by Assistant Senior Minister Abdullah Cusain, said the Bangsamoro region is ready to welcome more investors.

“We are not just building roads and programs. We are building a system that welcomes business and encourages innovation,” Macacua said

“Transparency is the foundation of how we lead, from how we allocate budgets to how we issue permits and engage with partners. We do so with integrity, openness, and accountability because our investors deserve confidence in the systems they engage in,” he added.

Macacua also pointed out that the initiative will make government processes about businesses clearer, simpler, and accessible to various entrepreneurs.

“Whether you are a local startup or a multinational investor, you will find in BARMM a government that understands time is precious and opportunity must be seized, not delayed,” he said.

The Bangsamoro Investors’ Guidebook 2025 is part of the Bangsamoro government’s ongoing efforts to boost its economic development through transparent governance and improved ease of doing business in the BARMM. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)