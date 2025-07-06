DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 July) — Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has retained six of 15 heads of ministries in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as of Saturday, five days after the deadline for submission of their “unqualified courtesy resignations.”



Retained were lawyer Raissa Jajurie, Minister of Social Services and Development (MSSD); Akmad Brahim, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE); lawyer Ubaida Pacasem, Minister of Finance, and Budget and Management (MFBM); Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Jr., Minister of Health (MOH); Muslimin Sema, Minister of Labor and Employment (MOLE); and Jehan Usop who served as Deputy Minister and Acting Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

Macacua issued Memorandum Circular 0074 on June 23, addressed to “all ministers, deputy ministers and heads of offices and agencies,” to tender their courtesy resignations not later than last business hour of June 30, “in light of the serious and grave complaints” that reached his office and the need to “improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery in this crucial phase of the end of the transition period” in the BARMM.

Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Adbulraof Macacua holds a post-election press briefing on Friday (17 May 2025). MindaNews photo by FERDINAND B. CABRERA

In a statement on July 5, Mohammad Asnin Pendatun, BARMM spokesperson, said the reorganization “was guided by clear criteria to determine competence, experience, overall physical fitness, and above all, adherence to the Moral Governance agenda.”

He said “careful deliberations” are still ongoing for the remaining ministries and offices.



In the meantime, he said, ministers and heads of offices who tendered their registration, “are enjoined to continue performing their limited functions until final decisions are made regarding their respective courtesy resignations.”

The nine other ministries in the BARMM are Ministry of Basic, Higher and Tertiary Education (MBHTE), Ministry of Public Works (MPW), Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG), Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs (MIPA), Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD), Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS), Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC), Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism (MTIT).

The BARMM was established in 2019. Running the BARMM during the transition period is the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA). The transition period should have ended on June 30, 2022 but the election of the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections was reset to May 2025 and was again reset to October 13, 2025. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)